ICRA Foresees Short-Term Growth for Indian Aviation Industry Amid Stable Outlook

India’s aviation industry is set to soar towards short-term growth, backed by a stable outlook, according to the credit rating agency ICRA. A vigorous recovery in domestic passenger traffic in FY23 and the first nine months of FY24 has fueled this optimism. The trend is expected to continue for the rest of the fiscal year, propelling the industry ahead.

Improved Pricing Power and Profitability

Enhanced pricing power has empowered airlines to boost their yields, which have now surpassed pre-Covid levels. The RASK-CASK spread, a measure of the difference between revenue per available seat kilometre and cost per available seat kilometre, has turned positive for airlines, signaling profitability. This upturn in fortunes, however, comes with a caveat.

Navigating Market Volatility

The aviation industry must continue to monitor yield movement vigilantly, as it faces turbulence in the form of high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and the INR’s depreciation against the US dollar, both of which impact operational costs. ATF prices have exhibited fluctuations, and despite a drop in January 2024 compared to the previous year, they remain considerably higher than pre-Covid levels. Fuel costs form a significant chunk of airlines’ expenses. A large portion of operating costs, including aircraft lease payments and maintenance expenses, are denominated in dollars. Certain airlines also carry the burden of foreign currency debt.

Key to Expanding Profit Margins

The degree to which airlines can transfer input cost increases to customers through fare hikes will be critical for widening profit margins. Despite a stellar recovery, the industry posted a net loss in FY23. However, this loss is anticipated to shrink substantially in FY24 and FY25, thanks to healthy passenger traffic, pricing discipline, and industry consolidation.