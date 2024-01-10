en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

ICRA Foresees Short-Term Growth for Indian Aviation Industry Amid Stable Outlook

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
ICRA Foresees Short-Term Growth for Indian Aviation Industry Amid Stable Outlook

India’s aviation industry is set to soar towards short-term growth, backed by a stable outlook, according to the credit rating agency ICRA. A vigorous recovery in domestic passenger traffic in FY23 and the first nine months of FY24 has fueled this optimism. The trend is expected to continue for the rest of the fiscal year, propelling the industry ahead.

Improved Pricing Power and Profitability

Enhanced pricing power has empowered airlines to boost their yields, which have now surpassed pre-Covid levels. The RASK-CASK spread, a measure of the difference between revenue per available seat kilometre and cost per available seat kilometre, has turned positive for airlines, signaling profitability. This upturn in fortunes, however, comes with a caveat.

Navigating Market Volatility

The aviation industry must continue to monitor yield movement vigilantly, as it faces turbulence in the form of high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and the INR’s depreciation against the US dollar, both of which impact operational costs. ATF prices have exhibited fluctuations, and despite a drop in January 2024 compared to the previous year, they remain considerably higher than pre-Covid levels. Fuel costs form a significant chunk of airlines’ expenses. A large portion of operating costs, including aircraft lease payments and maintenance expenses, are denominated in dollars. Certain airlines also carry the burden of foreign currency debt.

Key to Expanding Profit Margins

The degree to which airlines can transfer input cost increases to customers through fare hikes will be critical for widening profit margins. Despite a stellar recovery, the industry posted a net loss in FY23. However, this loss is anticipated to shrink substantially in FY24 and FY25, thanks to healthy passenger traffic, pricing discipline, and industry consolidation.

0
Aviation Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
3 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max-9 Safety Probe: Insights from Former NTSB Investigator Greg Feith
On a recent episode of ‘Squawk Box’, a familiar face was seen detailing the intricacies of an ongoing safety investigation – Greg Feith, a former investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The focus was none other than the Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft, a model currently under intense scrutiny due to quality control issues.
Boeing 737 Max-9 Safety Probe: Insights from Former NTSB Investigator Greg Feith
Boeing's 737 Max Under Scrutiny Again After In-Flight Panel Detachment
58 mins ago
Boeing's 737 Max Under Scrutiny Again After In-Flight Panel Detachment
Singapore Launches International Centre for Aviation Innovation Amid Asia-Pacific Air Travel Boom
1 hour ago
Singapore Launches International Centre for Aviation Innovation Amid Asia-Pacific Air Travel Boom
Bride's Flight to Wedding Canceled After Alaska Airlines Incident
24 mins ago
Bride's Flight to Wedding Canceled After Alaska Airlines Incident
Soaring High: The Evolution of Frequent Flyer Programs
29 mins ago
Soaring High: The Evolution of Frequent Flyer Programs
East Anglian Air Ambulance Targeted with Laser Pen During Emergency
37 mins ago
East Anglian Air Ambulance Targeted with Laser Pen During Emergency
Latest Headlines
World News
The Bilas Index Volume II: Unveiling the Contenders in College Basketball's Season
39 seconds
The Bilas Index Volume II: Unveiling the Contenders in College Basketball's Season
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
46 seconds
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of New Mental Health Unit in Lincolnshire
53 seconds
Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of New Mental Health Unit in Lincolnshire
Actor Michael B. Jordan Dives into Sports and Wellness Industry
2 mins
Actor Michael B. Jordan Dives into Sports and Wellness Industry
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
3 mins
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards
3 mins
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV
3 mins
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV
Socceroos in the Asian Cup: A Mix of Optimism and Uncertainty
4 mins
Socceroos in the Asian Cup: A Mix of Optimism and Uncertainty
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
5 mins
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app