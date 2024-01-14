en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Iconic Indian Film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ Honored by The Academy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:03 am EST
Iconic Indian Film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ Honored by The Academy

The global recognition of Indian cinema took a leap forward as the iconic Indian film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) was honored by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy, renowned for its annual Oscars ceremony, acknowledged DDLJ for its cultural significance and the role it has played in championing Indian cinema on an international platform.

DDLJ: A Timeless Classic

Directed by Aditya Chopra and leading with the stellar cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, DDLJ narrates the love story of Raj and Simran, two young Indians residing in Europe. The narrative unfolds as they fall in love during a trip, only to meet the challenges posed by traditional family values later. Over the years, DDLJ has achieved cult status, resonating deeply with audiences across generations. Its memorable dialogues, soul-stirring soundtrack, and iconic scenes have cemented its place as an enduring classic.

The Academy Honors DDLJ

The Academy’s recognition was marked by sharing a clip of the song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ on its official Instagram page. This gesture sparked an immense reaction on the internet, with the comments section brimming with praise for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Fans expressed their emotions, appreciating the movie and lauding Shah Rukh Khan as the gem of Indian cinema.

Legacy of DDLJ and Bollywood’s Global Impact

The international honor not only applauds the film’s legacy but also underscores the significance of Bollywood in the global film community. With its unforgettable music, enchanting locales, and the captivating onscreen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, DDLJ has been resonating with audiences for its timeless themes of love, tradition, and the importance of family values for nearly three decades now. The film’s recognition by The Academy serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of Bollywood cinema and its increasing global influence.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
44 seconds ago
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
In a recent public statement, Supriya Sule, a key member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has brought into focus the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) increasing tendency to rely on former Congress leaders. This comes in the wake of Milind Deora’s notable departure from the Congress, sparking speculations of him joining the Shiv Sena, a
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
3 mins ago
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
Massive Turnout Expected for Gangasagar Holy Dip: Security and Amenities Enhanced
7 mins ago
Massive Turnout Expected for Gangasagar Holy Dip: Security and Amenities Enhanced
Home Automation in 2024: The Dawn of a Smarter Living
2 mins ago
Home Automation in 2024: The Dawn of a Smarter Living
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
2 mins ago
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
RBI Announces Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions for 2024
2 mins ago
RBI Announces Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
45 seconds
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
1 min
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Immediate Antonio Conte to AC Milan Link
2 mins
Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Immediate Antonio Conte to AC Milan Link
16-Year-Old Prodigy Brenda Fruhvirtova Triumphs at Australian Open 2024: A Grand Slam Debut to Remember
2 mins
16-Year-Old Prodigy Brenda Fruhvirtova Triumphs at Australian Open 2024: A Grand Slam Debut to Remember
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
2 mins
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
2 mins
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
3 mins
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
3 mins
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
3 mins
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
36 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app