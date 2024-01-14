Iconic Indian Film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ Honored by The Academy

The global recognition of Indian cinema took a leap forward as the iconic Indian film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) was honored by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy, renowned for its annual Oscars ceremony, acknowledged DDLJ for its cultural significance and the role it has played in championing Indian cinema on an international platform.

DDLJ: A Timeless Classic

Directed by Aditya Chopra and leading with the stellar cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, DDLJ narrates the love story of Raj and Simran, two young Indians residing in Europe. The narrative unfolds as they fall in love during a trip, only to meet the challenges posed by traditional family values later. Over the years, DDLJ has achieved cult status, resonating deeply with audiences across generations. Its memorable dialogues, soul-stirring soundtrack, and iconic scenes have cemented its place as an enduring classic.

The Academy Honors DDLJ

The Academy’s recognition was marked by sharing a clip of the song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ on its official Instagram page. This gesture sparked an immense reaction on the internet, with the comments section brimming with praise for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Fans expressed their emotions, appreciating the movie and lauding Shah Rukh Khan as the gem of Indian cinema.

Legacy of DDLJ and Bollywood’s Global Impact

The international honor not only applauds the film’s legacy but also underscores the significance of Bollywood in the global film community. With its unforgettable music, enchanting locales, and the captivating onscreen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, DDLJ has been resonating with audiences for its timeless themes of love, tradition, and the importance of family values for nearly three decades now. The film’s recognition by The Academy serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of Bollywood cinema and its increasing global influence.