en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ICICI Prudential AMC Gets RBI Nod to Acquire 9.95% Stake in Federal Bank

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:39 am EST
ICICI Prudential AMC Gets RBI Nod to Acquire 9.95% Stake in Federal Bank

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for acquiring a substantial 9.95% stake in Federal Bank. This information came to light through an exchange filing. The green light from RBI marks a significant development, indicating ICICI Prudential AMC’s strategic interest in the banking sector.

Strategic Move in the Financial Landscape

ICICI Prudential AMC, one of India’s leading asset management companies, has made a decisive move. The acquisition, which abides by the regulatory ceiling, is suggestive of a vote of confidence in Federal Bank’s performance and its future potential. The 9.95% stake acquisition is not only a considerable investment but also has potential implications for the bank’s governance and strategic direction.

Asset Management Firms Diversifying Portfolios

This move by ICICI Prudential AMC is in line with the emerging trends where asset management companies are seeking to diversify their portfolios by investing in stable financial institutions. It’s part of a broader strategy to spread investments across sectors, thereby reducing risks associated with market volatility.

Regulatory Compliance Ensured by RBI

The Reserve Bank of India’s approval for this transaction is a crucial step in the process. It ensures regulatory compliance and paves the way for the transaction to proceed. This validation is critical as it provides a safety net for the investment, ensuring it abides by all relevant regulations and financial guidelines.

In summary, ICICI Prudential AMC’s acquisition of a 9.95% stake in Federal Bank is a significant move in India’s financial landscape. This development showcases the strategic diversification of asset management firms and highlights the importance of regulatory compliance in such substantial transactions.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ancora Holdings Takes Aim at Harmonic Board in Potential Proxy Battle

By María Alejandra Trujillo

BAT to Pay $110 Million Fine to the Nigerian Government for Breaching Competition and Tobacco Control Laws

By Israel Ojoko

Paraguay's Central Bank Eyes Rate Reduction Amidst Regional Economic Shifts

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Luxshare Strengthens Ties with Apple: Takes Over Pegatron's iPhone Assembly Site

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Transat AT Inc. Navigates Narrowing Profit Margins Amidst High Travel ...
@Business · 11 mins
Transat AT Inc. Navigates Narrowing Profit Margins Amidst High Travel ...
heart comment 0
Former Microsoft CEO Ballmer to Receive $1 Billion Dividend Payout in 2024

By Salman Khan

Former Microsoft CEO Ballmer to Receive $1 Billion Dividend Payout in 2024
SAWACON2024: Unleashing the Power of Sales Excellence

By Rizwan Shah

SAWACON2024: Unleashing the Power of Sales Excellence
Petrobras Returns to African Market, Acquires Shell’s Exploratory Blocks

By Israel Ojoko

Petrobras Returns to African Market, Acquires Shell's Exploratory Blocks
Zimbabwe’s Festive Season Transport Woes: A Tale of Mismanagement and Exploitation

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe's Festive Season Transport Woes: A Tale of Mismanagement and Exploitation
Latest Headlines
World News
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
34 seconds
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
42 seconds
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
2 mins
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
The Transformative Journey of Dawn Davies: From Dementia Diagnosis to Hope
5 mins
The Transformative Journey of Dawn Davies: From Dementia Diagnosis to Hope
Gaza Violence Escalates, Global Leaders Weigh In: Today's International News Roundup
5 mins
Gaza Violence Escalates, Global Leaders Weigh In: Today's International News Roundup
CSX's 'Run for Cambodian Children' Event: Promoting Health, Charity, and Investment
7 mins
CSX's 'Run for Cambodian Children' Event: Promoting Health, Charity, and Investment
A Year of Breakthroughs: Cardiology Advancements in 2023
8 mins
A Year of Breakthroughs: Cardiology Advancements in 2023
The Bedrock of Botswana's Democracy: An Examination of its Parliament
9 mins
The Bedrock of Botswana's Democracy: An Examination of its Parliament
Postponed Meeting Throws Sudanic Peace Efforts into Disarray
10 mins
Postponed Meeting Throws Sudanic Peace Efforts into Disarray
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
30 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
47 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
56 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
60 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app