Business

ICICI Bank Expands Investment Banking Division Amid Anticipated Fundraising Surge

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
India’s second-largest private lender, ICICI Bank Ltd., is gearing up for a massive expansion of its investment banking and institutional equities sectors. The bank’s decision to bolster its financial teams comes in anticipation of a surge in fundraising activities, which are projected to reach unprecedented highs. This strategic move underscores the bank’s confidence in the Indian economy’s growth potential and its intent to play a central role in facilitating upcoming financial deals.

Strategizing for Market Optimism

As part of its expansion strategy, ICICI Bank plans to hire 15 new employees for its investment banking division, primarily focusing on sectors such as mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and fundraising practices. The majority of these hires are likely to be sourced from rival banks, indicating a competitive edge in the banking sector. By strengthening its teams, ICICI Bank aims to provide enhanced services to corporations, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals looking to engage in equity and debt fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, and other financial activities.

Reaping the Benefits of Economic Recovery

The banking sector in India is experiencing an upward trend, with financial institutions expanding their operations to leverage the boom in deals. The past year saw approximately $27 billion raised through IPOs and follow-on share sales in India. Market forecasts predict a continuation of this trend, with over $18 billion expected to be raised in IPOs in both 2024 and 2025. The market seems to be an increasingly attractive investment destination, with political stability and robust economic growth as key drivers.

Banking on Manufacturing and Industrial Businesses

There is a marked rise in interest in manufacturing and industrial businesses for merger and acquisition activity. This development suggests that these sectors are likely to play a significant role in the anticipated surge in fundraising. By preparing for this surge, ICICI Bank is strategically positioning itself to meet the increasing demand for sophisticated financial services and advisory, reflecting an overall trend in the financial sector toward readiness for economic recovery and market optimism.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

