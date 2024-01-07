ICG Commander’s Inspection Visit underlines Commitment to Coastal Security

In a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to safeguarding its coastal territories, Inspector General Bhisham Sharma of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) completed a meticulously planned four-day inspection visit to the Coast Guard unit in Mangaluru, Karnataka. The visit, which focused on bolstering operational readiness and fortifying infrastructure development, is a testament to the nation’s dedication to ensuring maritime security.

Operational Readiness in Focus

During his visit, Sharma undertook a comprehensive review of the sea and air assets located in Mangaluru. These assets, vital cogs in the machinery of coastal security, were inspected for their readiness to respond effectively to maritime contingencies. The demonstration of operational readiness reflected the ICG’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a high level of preparedness, which is integral for protecting India’s expansive coastal regions.

Infrastructure Development: A Step Towards Enhanced Capabilities

Among the key areas under scrutiny during Sharma’s visit was the ongoing infrastructure development within the Coast Guard unit. Infrastructure serves as the backbone of any operational unit, and the Inspector General’s personal supervision of these projects underscores the importance placed on continuously enhancing the ICG’s capabilities. The visit was an opportunity for the ICG to demonstrate its commitment to continuous improvement, and the readiness to adapt to the evolving challenges of maritime security.

The Significance of High-Level Readiness and Robust Infrastructure

The inspection visit underscored two vital aspects: the necessity of high-level readiness and the importance of robust infrastructure. The Indian Coast Guard’s dedication to these principles is a reflection of their relentless pursuit to protect the maritime interests of the nation. From managing critical coastal areas to responding effectively to maritime emergencies, the ICG’s focus remains unshakeable: safeguarding the coastlines of India.

