ICF Installs 500 Bio-toilets in Ayodhya, Easing Sanitation for Pilgrims

A Kerala-based company, Indian Centrifuge Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (ICF), has brought a significant improvement in the sanitation facilities for visitors arriving at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. With a major manufacturing unit in Ettumanur, Kottayam district, ICF has successfully installed 500 bio-toilets in a time span of 60 days, acting on an order from the Swachh Bharat Mission.

ICF's Massive Undertaking

The Managing Director of ICF, Sambhunath Sasikumar, confirmed the completion of this massive undertaking. He indicated that their team is also committed to provide 24x7 maintenance for these facilities for the next one year. With this project, ICF continues its commitment to enhancing sanitation facilities at important pilgrimage sites across the country.

Production and Other Sanitation Solutions

While bio-toilets are ICF's primary product, the company also manufactures other sanitation solutions like chemical toilets, hand wash stations, water-free urinals, and shower cabins. With a robust monthly production capacity of 300 bio-toilets, ICF stands as a prominent player in the sanitation industry.

ICF's Expansion and Future Plans

ICF has been a supplier for the Sabarimala temple since 2013, demonstrating its long-standing commitment to improve sanitation facilities at religious sites. In 2022, the company expanded its operations by opening a second factory in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Looking forward, ICF plans to install 39 more bio-toilets in Kerala's Kalappuram, continuing their mission to provide quality sanitation facilities across the country.