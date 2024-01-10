en English
ICEA Urges for Reduction in Import Duties on Smartphone Components

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
The Indian Cellular Electronics Association (ICEA) has called upon the Union government to reduce the import duties on smartphone components in the forthcoming Union Budget. This plea comes in light of the fact that India’s domestic smartphone production has now outstripped its demand, signaling a significant slowdown in domestic demand for new handsets, barring the very high-end phones.

ICEA’s Proposal

The ICEA, representing domestic electronics manufacturers, suggests that decreasing these tariffs would augment export volumes by facilitating assembly firms to acquire more components at competitive prices. Presently, tariffs in India are higher than those in Vietnam and China, nations which profit from lower tariffs and duty-free zones, thereby reducing costs for assembly units. The ICEA has proposed a ‘glidepath’ to slowly decrease tariffs, suggesting a reduction from 20% to 15%, from 15% to 10%, and eventually eliminating tariffs entirely.

India’s Evolution in Smartphone Market

Pankaj Mohindroo, the Chairperson of ICEA, admitted that the scenario has evolved, with India’s import dependency plunging from 78% in 2014-15 to a mere 4% in 2022-23. Previously, Indian assembly units backed higher import tariffs as a means to compete with foreign firms. However, Mohindroo also criticized domestic suppliers for leveraging the high tariffs to boost their prices, effectively nullifying the cost difference between imported and domestically produced components, an action he termed as anti-competitive.

Future Implications

The ICEA contends that this strategy would place India as a global manufacturing hub, concentrating on the most crucial aspects of smartphone production rather than attempting to produce every component locally. This move, if implemented, could alter the dynamics of India’s smartphone industry, thereby affecting the global smartphone market and potentially tipping the scale in India’s favor.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

