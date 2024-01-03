en English
Agriculture

ICAR RCNEH Meghalaya Invites Applications for Young Professional – I (Finance & Account)

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
ICAR RCNEH Meghalaya Invites Applications for Young Professional – I (Finance & Account)

The ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) in Meghalaya, a preeminent research institute within the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has announced openings for the post of Young Professional – I (Finance & Account) on a contractual basis. This move comes as part of the institute’s continuous effort to provide innovative solutions in agricultural research, extension, and human resource development, specifically for the North Eastern Hill Region.

Job Specifications and Eligibility

The institute has earmarked two vacancies for this position. To be eligible, candidates must hold a B.Com, BBA, or BBS degree with at least 60% marks in aggregate. In addition, a minimum of one year’s experience in a relevant field is a prerequisite. The selected candidates will receive a monthly emolument of Rs. 30,000. Age-wise, applicants must be between 21 and 45 years, with the provision for age relaxation as per extant rules.

Desirable Skills

While the basic educational qualifications and experience are essential, the institute will consider additional skills as an advantage. Knowledge of IT applications, proficiency in operating virtual meeting platforms, and computer skills, including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Tally, can enhance a candidate’s prospects.

Application Process

Interested candidates must send their applications by email. The application must include all requisite documents and a recent passport-size photograph. The deadline for sending applications is January 19, 2024. Applications are to be sent to the designated recruitment email: [email protected].

Agriculture
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

