ICAR-NBFGR Discovers Two New Eel Species Along Indian Coasts

In a significant boost to marine biodiversity knowledge in India, researchers at the ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetics Resources (ICAR-NBFGR) have unearthed two new species of congrid eels along the Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts. This breakthrough discovery adds a new chapter to the rich tapestry of marine life in the region, enhancing our understanding of the underwater ecosystem.

Unveiling the New Species

The new eel species, belonging to the genus Ariosoma, have been named Ariosoma kannani and Ariosoma gracile. The one found in the Gulf of Mannar in Tamil Nadu has been named Ariosoma kannani, in tribute to Professor L. Kannan, while the species from Kerala's coast bears the name Ariosoma gracile, reflecting its unique morphological features.

Documenting the Discovery

Both the eel species have been meticulously documented and registered with ZooBank. The holotype specimens have been sent to the Zoological Survey of India for confirmation, ensuring the utmost accuracy of this discovery. These findings have been published in the internationally acclaimed, peer-reviewed journal 'Zoosystematics and Evolution'.

Evolving Marine Biodiversity Research

This discovery contributes to the ten eel varieties recently identified by ICAR-NBFGR, bringing the total to twelve, with six each from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The identification process incorporated morphological analysis, skeleton radiography, and advanced molecular techniques, reflecting the sophistication of modern marine biology research. The ICAR-NBFGR continues to survey marine biodiversity from the Himalayas to the Lakshadweep islands, with a special focus on less-studied aquatic species, such as eels. These findings underline the necessity for further research to understand the characteristics and evolution of eel groups along the Indian coast.