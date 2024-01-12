ICAR-ATARI Celebrates Foundation Day: A Confluence of Agriculture and Technology

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), zone-I, marked its foundation day with an illustrious celebration at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana. The event showcased an exhibition featuring a diverse range of agricultural produce stalls from institutes across the length and breadth of India.

Unveiling the Legacy of ICAR-ATARI

Parvendra Sheoran, the Director of ICAR-ATARI Ludhiana, welcomed the attendees and took them on a historical journey of the institute. He painted a vivid picture of the institute’s evolution, its milestones, and its relentless commitment to agricultural research and technology application.

An Eminent Gathering

The event saw the presence of some of the most respected names in the field of agriculture. PAU Vice-Chancellor S S Gosal graced the occasion as the chief guest. A K Singh, former Deputy Director-General (Natural Resource Management) at ICAR in New Delhi, offered his insights on micromanagement in rice and maize cultivation and stressed the need to understand carbon and green credits from an economic perspective.

Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the veterinary university, emphasized the critical importance of training for trainers, fostering collaborations with Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and enhancing productivity in agriculture. The inaugural lecture in honor of Dr. M S Swaminathan was delivered by R K Mallik from CIMMYT, who discussed the Green Revolution and crop trends in Punjab and Haryana.

A Virtual Salute

In an era where digital connectivity bridges distances, R K Singh, Assistant Director-General (Agricultural Extension) at ICAR, delivered a heartfelt virtual address. He conveyed the congratulations and best wishes from Deputy Director-General Dr. U S Gautam. The event culminated in the release of several publications and two online portals by the chief guest, marking a significant milestone in the institute’s journey.