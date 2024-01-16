ICAI Muscat Chapter to Host 13th Annual International Seminar: 'CAs Beyond Numbers'

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Muscat Chapter is gearing up to host its 13th Annual International Seminar on January 19 at the JW Marriot Hotel in Muscat. Coined with the theme 'CAs Beyond Numbers', the seminar seeks to highlight the expanding roles and contributions of chartered accountants beyond traditional accounting.

Muster of Eminent Personalities

The event will be graced by former Union Minister of India, CA Suresh Prabhu, as the keynote speaker, lending his rich insights into the evolving landscape of accounting. The Chief Guest for the occasion is Fisal Abdullah Al Rawas, the esteemed Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Other dignitaries include Amit Narang, the Indian Ambassador, and Dr. Zahran Al Salti, Dean of the College of Banking and Financial Studies.

From Numbers to Noteworthy Contributions

Apart from the luminaries, the seminar will also feature speakers such as CA Chetan Dalal, CA Pattabi Ram, CA Jay Chhaira, and Saurabh Mukherjea. Each one of these individuals has made significant contributions that extend beyond the confines of traditional accounting roles, thereby encapsulating the essence of the seminar's theme - 'CAs Beyond Numbers'.

Oman India Investment Forum

Adding to the event's allure, an Oman India Investment Forum is scheduled for January 20, 2024, promising a robust discussion on investment opportunities between Oman and India. The forum is expected to attract chartered accountants and accounting professionals from Oman, the GCC, and India.

Established in 2008, the ICAI Muscat Chapter has grown steadily over the years, now boasting over 350 members. The chapter has also been successful in forming sub-committees in Sohar and Salalah. As a part of the ICAI, recognized as the largest professional accounting body in the world with over 400,000 members, the Muscat Chapter is a symbol of the growing influence and reach of Indian chartered accountants globally.