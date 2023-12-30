en English
Education

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional Allotment List Released

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:23 am EST
IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional Allotment List Released

In a significant announcement, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for the IBPS Clerk Result 2023. This crucial list is accessible to candidates who participated in the Clerk written examination and can be accessed via the IBPS’s official website, ibps.in.

Provisional Allotment Period

The availability period stretches from December 29, 2023, to January 28, 2024, providing candidates with sufficient time to download their provisional allotments. The allotment process has been conducted on a merit-cum-preference basis, in accordance with various guidelines and policies set by the Government of India and other authoritative bodies, while also taking into account administrative necessities.

Potential Vacancy Announcements

There is a potential for additional vacancies to be announced by participating banks within the year leading up to March 2024. In such an event, further provisional allotments may be made from the Reserve List. Aspirants are advised to keep track of the IBPS official website for more information or updates regarding the allotment process.

The Reserve List

IBPS has also released the List of Candidates Provisionally Allotted under CRP-Clerks-XII (Reserve List), providing a glimmer of hope for those who narrowly missed the final stage of the selection process. Candidates can check the provisional allotment state-wise and the cutoff released for each state and category. The essential details required to download the IBPS Clerk Reserve List 2023 include Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date Of Birth.

Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

