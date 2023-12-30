IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional Allotment List Released

In a significant announcement, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for the IBPS Clerk Result 2023. This crucial list is accessible to candidates who participated in the Clerk written examination and can be accessed via the IBPS’s official website, ibps.in.

Provisional Allotment Period

The availability period stretches from December 29, 2023, to January 28, 2024, providing candidates with sufficient time to download their provisional allotments. The allotment process has been conducted on a merit-cum-preference basis, in accordance with various guidelines and policies set by the Government of India and other authoritative bodies, while also taking into account administrative necessities.

(Read Also: Women Workers: The Unsung Heroes in the Construction of Ram Temple)

Potential Vacancy Announcements

There is a potential for additional vacancies to be announced by participating banks within the year leading up to March 2024. In such an event, further provisional allotments may be made from the Reserve List. Aspirants are advised to keep track of the IBPS official website for more information or updates regarding the allotment process.

(Read Also: Exposing the Gujarat Human Trafficking Syndicate: A Journey of Deceit and Desperation)

The Reserve List

IBPS has also released the List of Candidates Provisionally Allotted under CRP-Clerks-XII (Reserve List), providing a glimmer of hope for those who narrowly missed the final stage of the selection process. Candidates can check the provisional allotment state-wise and the cutoff released for each state and category. The essential details required to download the IBPS Clerk Reserve List 2023 include Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date Of Birth.

Read More