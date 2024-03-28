IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2024 Results Declared: Direct Link for Qualified Candidates List

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the eagerly awaited results for the IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2024, marking a significant milestone in the selection process for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade II/Executive positions. Conducted on January 17 and 18, 2024, this examination has paved the way for candidates to progress to the next tier, subject to meeting the required criteria.
Unveiling the Results
The results, which were declared on March 28, 2024, reveal the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the Tier 1 hurdles. This accomplishment enables them to appear for the Tier-II examination. The Ministry has taken great care to ensure accuracy in the results, however, it retains the right to rectify any discrepancies detected post-publication. It is important to note that passing the Tier-I examination does not automatically guarantee selection for the post. The final selection will be based on an aggregate performance across Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III/Interview stages, alongside other prerequisites such as submission of necessary forms, satisfactory completion of character and antecedents verification, and a medical examination.
Next Steps for Successful Candidates
For those who have qualified, the journey towards securing a position as an Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade II/Executive is far from over. The shortlisted candidates will receive notifications via email or SMS with details on how to download their admit cards for the Tier-II examination. These admit cards will contain crucial information such as the exam date, time, venue, and other pertinent instructions. Candidates are urged to stay vigilant for these communications to ensure they do not miss out on any critical updates regarding their examination schedules.
Accessing the Results
Candidates can access the IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2024 results through the direct link provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Those encountering difficulties in accessing the results via the provided link can visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs and follow the designated process to view the selection list. This list, presented in ascending order based on roll numbers, is an essential resource for all participants eager to verify their qualification status for the subsequent examination phase.
The declaration of the IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2024 results has undeniably generated a buzz among aspiring intelligence officers. As candidates move forward in this competitive selection process, the anticipation for the Tier-II examination grows. This phase is not just another step towards securing a coveted position within the Intelligence Bureau but a testament to the hard work, dedication, and aspirations of all those involved. With the results now public, the focus shifts to preparing for the challenges that lie ahead in the Tier-II examination and beyond.