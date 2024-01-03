IAS Cadre Officers Appointed as Monitoring Officers for Better Oversight of Welfare Schemes

In a significant move to bolster the administration of welfare schemes, the government has appointed monitoring officers from the IAS cadre to all 38 districts in the region. This move entrusts them with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of various programs, including the existing welfare schemes managed by the school education department.

Reshuffling of Roles

The recent restructuring and appointment of new officers was triggered by the transfer of several key officials. These include the chairperson of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation, and a few joint directors.

Updated List of Monitoring Officers

The updated roster of monitoring officers includes Venkata Priya from TRB, assigned to Chennai, M Aarthi from Samagra Shiksha for Chengalpattu district, G Arivoli as the director of school education for Tiruvallur district, and D Uma from TRB for Kancheepuram district.

Aiming for Effective Administration

These appointments are part of an initiative to ensure the efficient administration of welfare programs. Such programs include Pudhumai Penn, a scheme providing monthly scholarships to girl students, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum, and the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme.