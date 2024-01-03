en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

IAS Cadre Officers Appointed as Monitoring Officers for Better Oversight of Welfare Schemes

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
IAS Cadre Officers Appointed as Monitoring Officers for Better Oversight of Welfare Schemes

In a significant move to bolster the administration of welfare schemes, the government has appointed monitoring officers from the IAS cadre to all 38 districts in the region. This move entrusts them with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of various programs, including the existing welfare schemes managed by the school education department.

Reshuffling of Roles

The recent restructuring and appointment of new officers was triggered by the transfer of several key officials. These include the chairperson of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation, and a few joint directors.

Updated List of Monitoring Officers

The updated roster of monitoring officers includes Venkata Priya from TRB, assigned to Chennai, M Aarthi from Samagra Shiksha for Chengalpattu district, G Arivoli as the director of school education for Tiruvallur district, and D Uma from TRB for Kancheepuram district.

Aiming for Effective Administration

These appointments are part of an initiative to ensure the efficient administration of welfare programs. Such programs include Pudhumai Penn, a scheme providing monthly scholarships to girl students, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum, and the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

USC Dornsife's Winter Reading List: A Journey of Thought and Perspective

By Rafia Tasleem

Horizon Europe's Proposal Check Event: A Unique Opportunity for Applicants

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Anglican Bishop Urges Support for Government Initiatives to Tackle Poverty in Bukedi District

By Nimrah Khatoon

NIT Mizoram Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Study Abroad Destinations Gaining Popularity Among Indian Students ...
@Education · 15 mins
New Study Abroad Destinations Gaining Popularity Among Indian Students ...
heart comment 0
Power Struggle Unleashed at Ayub Medical College as Dr. Omer Farooq is Reinstated as Dean

By Rizwan Shah

Power Struggle Unleashed at Ayub Medical College as Dr. Omer Farooq is Reinstated as Dean
European Digital Finance PhD Programme: Strengthening Fintech and Aligning with EU Strategies

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

European Digital Finance PhD Programme: Strengthening Fintech and Aligning with EU Strategies
Zimbabwe Government Decentralizes Teacher Recruitment Amid Severe Shortage

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe Government Decentralizes Teacher Recruitment Amid Severe Shortage
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona Senate President Contemplates Legal Action Over New Election Manual
1 min
Arizona Senate President Contemplates Legal Action Over New Election Manual
Bernard Fagan: Portland's Soccer Community Loses a Stalwart
1 min
Bernard Fagan: Portland's Soccer Community Loses a Stalwart
Chronicles of Technological Missteps: New Zealand's Lessons from Failure
2 mins
Chronicles of Technological Missteps: New Zealand's Lessons from Failure
BusinessWest's Annual 40 Under Forty Nominations Open: A Line-up of Celebrations and Sports Enthusiasm Ahead
2 mins
BusinessWest's Annual 40 Under Forty Nominations Open: A Line-up of Celebrations and Sports Enthusiasm Ahead
Cigna and WakeMed Enter Two-Year Contract: A New Chapter for Healthcare in Raleigh
2 mins
Cigna and WakeMed Enter Two-Year Contract: A New Chapter for Healthcare in Raleigh
Study Reveals Disturbing Correlation Between Hydroxychloroquine Use and Increased Mortality in COVID-19
3 mins
Study Reveals Disturbing Correlation Between Hydroxychloroquine Use and Increased Mortality in COVID-19
Government's Commitment to Welfare Expansion Reaffirmed by MLA Veerlapalli Shankar
4 mins
Government's Commitment to Welfare Expansion Reaffirmed by MLA Veerlapalli Shankar
Fact-Check Debunks Misidentification in Viral Video
4 mins
Fact-Check Debunks Misidentification in Viral Video
Cigna and WakeMed Ink Two-Year Contract Ensuring Continued In-Network Access
4 mins
Cigna and WakeMed Ink Two-Year Contract Ensuring Continued In-Network Access
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
39 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
43 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app