Hyundai's Eco-Friendly Dry Wash Saves 650 Million Litres of Water in Five Years

Hyundai Motor India has emerged as a leader in environmental conservation, achieving a significant milestone by saving 650 million litres of water through its innovative 'Dry Wash' service initiative. Introduced in 2017 across its service network in India, Hyundai has successfully serviced over 5.5 million cars, drastically reducing water consumption and setting a new standard in eco-friendly automotive care.

Revolutionizing Car Care with Dry Wash

The 'Dry Wash' system, a departure from traditional water-intensive car cleaning methods, utilizes specialized spray solutions to clean vehicles without a drop of water. This process not only conserves water but also offers customers the same level of satisfaction as conventional methods. Tarun Garg, COO at Hyundai Motor India Limited, underscored the initiative's impact, equating the conserved water to the daily needs of over 4.8 million people.

Broader Environmental Efforts

In addition to the 'Dry Wash' initiative, Hyundai has implemented several other eco-friendly measures, including waterborne paint systems, paperless operations, LED lighting, solarization, and rainwater harvesting. These steps collectively contribute to Hyundai's commitment to sustainability and its global vision of 'Progress for Humanity.' The combination of these practices highlights Hyundai's holistic approach to environmental responsibility.

Impact and Future Prospects

Hyundai's efforts in water conservation through the 'Dry Wash' service have not only set an industry benchmark but also underscore the potential for significant environmental impact through innovative practices. As the company continues to explore and implement sustainable operations, it paves the way for a greener future in the automotive industry. This initiative reflects Hyundai's dedication to conserving natural resources and promoting sustainable development, aligning with global environmental goals.