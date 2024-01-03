Hyundai Verna: A Personalized Powerhouse on Indian Roads

The Hyundai Verna, a hallmark of mid-size sedans in India, has injected new life into the segment, earning its stripes as the most potent option in the market. Despite its widespread acclaim, a trend towards personalized aftermarket modifications has emerged amongst owners. A recent video posted on YouTube by Dev Desi Vlogs underscores this trend, featuring an owner who takes the personalization route for his Verna.

Personalizing the Hyundai Verna

The video centers around the owner’s visit to a friend’s car accessory shop, where he opts to remove the middle portion of the Verna’s LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), colloquially referred to as a ‘tubelight’. The owner proceeds to apply a high gloss black wrap to the front LED DRL and the Hyundai logo, giving the car a sleek and modern look. The modifications don’t stop there, with a light smoker wrap being applied to the rear LED taillights, lending a more menacing aesthetic to the car. The video illustrates how even minor modifications can drastically alter a vehicle’s appearance.

Hyundai Verna’s Safety and Performance

In terms of safety, the Hyundai Verna notches up high scores. The car earned a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP tests, underscoring its robust safety features. These include a plethora of airbags, electronic stability control, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which add up to a comprehensive safety package for passengers.

Under the hood, the Verna offers a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 115 PS of power. For those yearning for more potency, a 1.5-liter turbocharged variant is also available, delivering a robust 160 PS of power. Both these engines are available in manual and automatic transmissions. The turbo petrol variant, in particular, boasts quick acceleration, going from 0-100 Kph in just 8.1 seconds.

New Hyundai Verna: What’s Expected

As for future developments, the new Hyundai Verna is expected to feature a bigger engine and modern interiors. New additions like a larger infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, and improved connected car technology are anticipated. There’s a buzz that the engine options will remain the same as the current model, including a 1.0-liter turbo petrol, 1.5-liter naturally aspirated, and 1.5-liter diesel engine. The new Hyundai Verna’s unveiling is rumored to occur at the 2023 Auto Expo, with a tentative price range of Rs 13 to 14 lakh.