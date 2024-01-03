Hyundai Unveils Creta Facelift: A Comprehensive Design Overhaul

Hyundai Motor India Limited has revealed the first images of its much-anticipated SUV, the Creta facelift, marking a significant design overhaul. The images, featuring brand ambassadors Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan, highlight the bold changes that set the new Creta apart from its predecessors.

Revolutionary Design Inspired by International Models

Unlike previous iterations, the new Creta doesn’t simply sport minor updates. It presents a completely new look, drawing inspiration from Hyundai’s international models like the Santa Fe and the Venue facelift. Exhibiting a modern and squarish design, the Creta facelift features inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, a connecting LED DRL light bar, a distinctive parametric front grille, and vertically stacked LED headlights.

Rear Design and Interior Transformation

The rear design mirrors the front with new LED taillights, a connected light bar, and a redesigned bumper featuring a large skid plate. The interior undergoes a radical transformation, boasting a futuristic dashboard layout, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a digital instrument gauge cluster, new air conditioning vents, ambient lighting, and touch-based climate control buttons.

New Engine and Launch Details

While the steering wheel remains the same as the outgoing model, Hyundai hints at the inclusion of a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This engine, already deployed in the Hyundai Alcazar and Kia models, pairs with a DCT gearbox, producing 160 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. Yet, complete details about the engine options for the Creta facelift are still under wraps.

The 2024 Creta facelift is expected to launch on January 16th, with bookings open for a token amount of ₹25,000. The upgraded SUV will be available in seven variants and seven color options, with three engine options. The Creta facelift will compete with several other SUVs in the market, including the Kia Seltos facelift, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the upcoming Tata Curvv. The price is expected to range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.