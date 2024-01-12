en English
Automotive

Hyundai Motor India Resolves Software Glitch Exposing Customer Data

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Hyundai Motor India Resolves Software Glitch Exposing Customer Data

In a significant development, Hyundai Motor India, an affiliate of Hyundai, resolved a critical software glitch that had left the personal data of its customers exposed. The flaw was identified in the system that disseminates online links to customers via WhatsApp following their car services at Hyundai’s authorized service centers. These links directed customers to repair orders and invoices in PDF format, inadvertently revealing their phone numbers.

The Vulnerability

It was discovered that by manipulating the phone number in the URL, other customers’ privacy could be compromised. The exposed data encompassed names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and detailed car information such as registration numbers, colors, engine numbers, and mileage.

Anonymous Disclosure and Resolution

An anonymous security researcher reported the flaw, which was subsequently communicated to Hyundai. The car manufacturing giant confirmed the resolution of the issue on a Thursday. The problematic links have been deactivated and now redirect users to an error page, ensuring enhanced data protection.

Hyundai’s Stance on Customer Data Protection

Hyundai Motor India underscored the significance they place on customer data protection. They highlighted their efforts to maintain robust systems, which undergo regular review and updates. However, the company did not disclose if any unauthorised access or misuse of the data transpired due to the flaw.

Established in 1996, Hyundai Motor India is a prominent car manufacturer in India with a sprawling network of over 1,500 service centers. The company recently announced plans to invest $2.45 billion in Tamil Nadu over the next decade, aiming to boost their electric vehicle initiatives, marking a significant stride in the nation’s automotive industry.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

