Hyundai Dealership and Manufacturer Slapped with Rs 2.25 Lakh Fine for Faulty Apple CarPlay System

In a landmark judgement, the Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled in favor of an aggrieved customer, ordering a Hyundai dealership and Hyundai Motor India Limited to pay a hefty compensation of Rs. 2.25 lakh. The basis of the dispute was a faulty Apple CarPlay system in a newly purchased Hyundai i20.

Customer’s Ordeal

The customer, identified as Swati Agarwal, reported persistent glitches with her Hyundai i20’s Apple CarPlay system soon after purchase. Despite multiple trips to the dealership’s workshop, her issue remained unresolved, exacerbating her frustration and leading her to seek legal recourse against the dealership and the company.

Ruling in Favour of the Consumer

The court made a decisive ruling, instructing the dealership and Hyundai Motor India Limited to replace the defective Apple CarPlay system with an upgraded version. This replacement is to be carried out within a strict 60-day deadline, failure of which could escalate to the replacement of Ms. Agarwal’s entire vehicle.

Vehicle Features and Customer Experience

The court’s ruling underscores the significance of additional features in a vehicle, such as the Apple CarPlay system, in enhancing the driving experience, and not merely the vehicle’s running condition. The court also chastised the dealership and the manufacturer for their unprofessionalism and negligence in failing to promptly and thoroughly address the customer’s concerns.