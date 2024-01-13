en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Hyundai Dealership and Manufacturer Slapped with Rs 2.25 Lakh Fine for Faulty Apple CarPlay System

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Hyundai Dealership and Manufacturer Slapped with Rs 2.25 Lakh Fine for Faulty Apple CarPlay System

In a landmark judgement, the Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled in favor of an aggrieved customer, ordering a Hyundai dealership and Hyundai Motor India Limited to pay a hefty compensation of Rs. 2.25 lakh. The basis of the dispute was a faulty Apple CarPlay system in a newly purchased Hyundai i20.

Customer’s Ordeal

The customer, identified as Swati Agarwal, reported persistent glitches with her Hyundai i20’s Apple CarPlay system soon after purchase. Despite multiple trips to the dealership’s workshop, her issue remained unresolved, exacerbating her frustration and leading her to seek legal recourse against the dealership and the company.

Ruling in Favour of the Consumer

The court made a decisive ruling, instructing the dealership and Hyundai Motor India Limited to replace the defective Apple CarPlay system with an upgraded version. This replacement is to be carried out within a strict 60-day deadline, failure of which could escalate to the replacement of Ms. Agarwal’s entire vehicle.

Vehicle Features and Customer Experience

The court’s ruling underscores the significance of additional features in a vehicle, such as the Apple CarPlay system, in enhancing the driving experience, and not merely the vehicle’s running condition. The court also chastised the dealership and the manufacturer for their unprofessionalism and negligence in failing to promptly and thoroughly address the customer’s concerns.

0
Automotive Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
2 mins ago
Masked Robber Steals and Crashes Delivery Driver's Car in Newcastle-under-Lyme
In an audacious act of robbery in Newcastle-under-Lyme, a delivery driver’s white Seat Ibiza was stolen, only to be found abandoned shortly after, crashed into a traffic island on Barracks Road. The incident, which occurred on January 5, details of which have only recently been disclosed by Staffordshire Police, has left the community in shock
Masked Robber Steals and Crashes Delivery Driver's Car in Newcastle-under-Lyme
Declining Prices of Used EVs: A Boon or a Bane for the Industry?
1 hour ago
Declining Prices of Used EVs: A Boon or a Bane for the Industry?
The Dawn of Transparency: Revolutionizing Industries with Transformative Material
1 hour ago
The Dawn of Transparency: Revolutionizing Industries with Transformative Material
Virtual Driving Test: A Proactive Measure for Teen Road Safety
47 mins ago
Virtual Driving Test: A Proactive Measure for Teen Road Safety
Volvo V90 Recharge: A Fitting Finale to a Storied Lineage
51 mins ago
Volvo V90 Recharge: A Fitting Finale to a Storied Lineage
David Beckham: From Football Legend to Business Tycoon
54 mins ago
David Beckham: From Football Legend to Business Tycoon
Latest Headlines
World News
Ivan Shmuratko: A Skater's Silent Protest on Ice
27 seconds
Ivan Shmuratko: A Skater's Silent Protest on Ice
137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jump Event: A Historic Leap into Action
1 min
137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jump Event: A Historic Leap into Action
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
1 min
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
Bangladesh PM Unfazed by Potential Sanctions: Opposition Accused of Seeking Foreign Intervention
1 min
Bangladesh PM Unfazed by Potential Sanctions: Opposition Accused of Seeking Foreign Intervention
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
1 min
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
Qatar's Asian Nations Cup Ceremony: A Stage for Solidarity with Palestine
2 mins
Qatar's Asian Nations Cup Ceremony: A Stage for Solidarity with Palestine
Unraveling Global and Domestic Tensions: Insights from Misfits Radio Program
2 mins
Unraveling Global and Domestic Tensions: Insights from Misfits Radio Program
34th District Seat: Republicans Austin See and Nancy Jenkins-Arno Declare Candidacies
2 mins
34th District Seat: Republicans Austin See and Nancy Jenkins-Arno Declare Candidacies
Estonia's Family Doctor Crisis: A Tug-of-war Between Tradition and Evolution
2 mins
Estonia's Family Doctor Crisis: A Tug-of-war Between Tradition and Evolution
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app