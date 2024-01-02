en English
Automotive

Hyundai Creta Facelift: A Powerful New Addition to the SUV Market

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
Hyundai Creta Facelift: A Powerful New Addition to the SUV Market

The newest addition to the Hyundai family, the Creta facelift, is poised for its launch on January 16th, promising a plethora of enhancements both externally and internally. The new Creta model will sport a strikingly fresh exterior with a revamped grille, connected LED DRLs, an updated headlamp setup, and a streamlined roofline.

A Peek Inside

Inside, the Creta facelift promises a luxurious ride, courtesy of two large dashboard displays, a panoramic display, and a dual-zone automatic climate control system. These features are designed to blend comfort with a high-tech driving experience, making the Creta an appealing choice for those seeking a modern, stylish SUV.

(Read Also: Hyundai Motor India Hits Record-Breaking Sales in 2023)

Engine and Transmission

Under the hood, the Creta facelift will retain its current 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines. Both engines deliver a robust 115 horsepower, and will come with a standard manual gearbox. In addition, Hyundai will offer optional CVT for the petrol engine and a torque converter gearbox for the diesel variant, ensuring a broad range of choices for potential buyers.

(Read Also: CES 2024: Electric Vehicles Take Center Stage as Automotive Industry Pivots)

Powerful Addition

Most notably, the Creta facelift will introduce a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine to the line-up. This powerful new engine delivers a significant 160 horsepower and over 250 Nm of torque. To complement this impressive engine, Hyundai will offer a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and a cutting-edge Manual Transmission (iMT) as gearbox options. This combination of power and flexibility is expected to add an extra layer of appeal to the Creta facelift.

Competition Heats Up

With the Creta facelift, Hyundai is gearing up to renew its rivalry against other SUVs in the market. The vehicle will be available in seven different variants and a variety of colors, enabling buyers to customize their Creta to their liking.

Read More

0
Automotive India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

