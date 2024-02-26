Hyderabad’s Tele-Manas: A Beacon of Hope for Students Battling Exam Stress

As the sun rises over the bustling city of Hyderabad, a wave of anticipation and anxiety washes over its young residents, especially those preparing for the Intermediate Public Examinations. Amidst this nervous anticipation, a lifeline emerges in the form of Tele-Manas, a tele-counselling service offering a glimmer of hope and support to students engulfed by the pressures of exams. This story delves into the critical role Tele-Manas plays in providing much-needed psychological support to intermediate students, highlighting a particular case where it significantly impacted one student's approach to the upcoming exams.

The Call for Help

In the shadow of the looming Intermediate Public Examinations, a student who had previously faced failure reached out to Tele-Manas, grappling with overwhelming anxiety and fear of a repeat. This service, an initiative by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, offers round-the-clock tele-counselling and psycho-social support, aiming to alleviate the mental burden carried by students. In the past four months alone, Tele-Manas received 475 calls from students, with 230 of these directly related to exam stress. Alarmingly, some of these calls were from students experiencing suicidal thoughts due to the fear of failure, a stark reminder of the critical need for such support systems.

More Than Just a Helpline

Tele-Manas stands out as more than just a helpline; it's a beacon of hope. For the student who feared facing the exams again, the counselling provided was transformative. It not only helped them overcome anxiety but also equipped them with strategies to prepare more effectively. As the examination period approaches, the demand for Tele-Manas's services is expected to surge, underscoring the importance of accessible mental health support for students during these high-stress times. Furthermore, strict rules, such as the prohibition of latecomers and the ban on mobile phones in exam centres, have been implemented to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, adding another layer of stress for students.

Ensuring a Fair and Supportive Examination Environment

The State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in Hyderabad, responsible for conducting the Intermediate Public Examinations, is not just focused on strict surveillance to prevent question paper leaks. They are also significantly invested in the mental well-being of their students. With over 9,80,978 students expected to participate in these exams, the BIE has made comprehensive arrangements, including coordinating with various departments and reinforcing the availability of Tele-Manas's services. The goal is clear: to create an environment that not only upholds the integrity of the exams but also supports the mental health of the students navigating through this challenging period.

In a world where academic pressures can sometimes feel insurmountable, initiatives like Tele-Manas shine as examples of how empathy and support can make a monumental difference in the lives of students. As we move forward, it's imperative to continue nurturing such initiatives, ensuring that every student has the support they need to not just survive, but thrive in the face of academic challenges.