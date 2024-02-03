Hyderabad's ORR Phase-II Water Supply Project Nears Completion

In an ambitious initiative designed to improve the drinking water supply for localities situated within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), but outside the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) boundaries, significant progress has been achieved. The project, known as ORR Phase-II, is in the final stages of construction and is expected to be fully operational by the upcoming summer season.

The ORR Phase-II Initiative

The ORR Phase-II is a mammoth project aimed at providing potable water to an estimated 3.6 lakh (360,000) families. When fully functional, it will be benefiting around 25 lakh (2.5 million) people. The initiative extends its reach to cover a vast area, including 18 municipalities, seven municipal corporations, and 28 gram panchayats.

Progress and Inspections

The Hyderabad ORR Phase-II Water Supply Project has seen the construction of 38 new service reservoirs and a 1,270 km pipeline network, all at an expense of Rs 587 crores. With the majority of the reservoirs nearing completion, 14 have already been commissioned and made operational. Authorities conducted inspections of the water reservoirs at various locations. These include Kismatpur, Manchirevula, Bairagiguda, Gandhamguda, Brindavan Colony, Errakunta Abhyudaya Nagar, and Gandipet. The inspections were carried out on Friday to assess progress and ensure readiness for the summer.

Fast-track to Completion

The Managing Director of the Hyderabad Water Board has issued directives to officials to speed up the completion of reservoirs and distribution lines. The goal is to ensure full functionality by this summer in an effort to provide a reliable drinking water supply to the population within and around the ORR. This initiative, once fully operational, will be a significant milestone in Hyderabad's infrastructure development and a testament to the city's commitment to providing essential amenities to its residents.