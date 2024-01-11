en English
India

Hyderabad's Kagaznagar Forest: Possible Tiger Poisoning Sparks Outage, Search Operation Launched

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Hyderabad’s Kagaznagar Forest: Possible Tiger Poisoning Sparks Outrage, Search Operation Launched

In a distressing turn of events, six individuals, including a minor, have been apprehended in the Kagaznagar forest area of KB Asifabad district, Hyderabad, on charges of allegedly poisoning an ox carcass. The poisoned carcass, consumed by a family of tigers, led to the tragic death of a dominant male tiger and one of its female offspring.

The Unfolding Tragedy

The forest department officials are now in a race against time to locate the remaining members of the tiger family. The family comprised the mother and three other cubs who are feared to have partaken in the poisoned feast, setting the stage for a potential ecological disaster. A recent discovery of pugmarks and a fresh cattle kill, however, has infused a glimmer of hope that they may have survived.

Unearthing Motives

The detainees hail from Veligi village, and are believed to have poisoned the carcass in a bid to eliminate the tigers. The villagers, who frequently use the forest for grazing their cattle, perceived the tigers as a threat. The formal arrest of the suspects is now imminent.

The Search Continues

As the drama unfolds, an extensive search operation is currently underway. Involving a team of approximately 130 personnel, the operation is aimed at locating the remaining members of the tiger family and preventing further casualties. The gravity of the situation is underscored by the relentless pursuit of justice for the fallen tigers and the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of the remaining ones.

India Wildlife
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

