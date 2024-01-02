en English
India

Hyderabad to Host International Kite & Sweet Festival: A Celebration of Culture and Unity

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Hyderabad to Host International Kite & Sweet Festival: A Celebration of Culture and Unity

After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the Department of Tourism in Hyderabad, in conjunction with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), is set to host the eagerly anticipated International Kite & Sweet Festival. This event, aimed at showcasing the rich culture and traditions of Telangana, will be held at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds, from January 13th.

International Participation

As a testament to the global appeal of the festival, around 40 international kite flyers hailing from 16 diverse countries, alongside 60 members from national kite clubs, will grace the event. Over the course of three days, attendees will witness a colourful sky filled with a variety of kite designs, from the traditional to the modern, reflecting the creativity and artistic flair of the participants.

A Culinary Delight

In addition to the kite-flying exhibition, the festival will also serve as a gastronomic paradise. National and international sweets, representing various culinary traditions, will be available at different stalls, offering the visitors an opportunity to sample unique flavors and delight their taste buds.

Cultural Extravaganza

In an attempt to provide a holistic experience, the festival will also feature stalls offering a wide range of handicrafts and handlooms. These stalls will serve as a platform for local artisans to showcase their craft and offer visitors a chance to purchase authentic souvenirs. Furthermore, cultural programmes that reflect the rich tapestry of Telangana’s heritage are scheduled to take place, promising an immersive cultural experience.

To ensure a smooth and memorable experience for all attendees, officials from the tourism department, GHMC, police, and other departments will oversee the event. Admission to the festival is completely free of charge, encouraging people from all walks of life to participate in this celebration of culture, tradition, and unity.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

