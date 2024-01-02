Hyderabad to Host International Kite & Sweet Festival: A Celebration of Culture and Unity

After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the Department of Tourism in Hyderabad, in conjunction with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), is set to host the eagerly anticipated International Kite & Sweet Festival. This event, aimed at showcasing the rich culture and traditions of Telangana, will be held at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds, from January 13th.

International Participation

As a testament to the global appeal of the festival, around 40 international kite flyers hailing from 16 diverse countries, alongside 60 members from national kite clubs, will grace the event. Over the course of three days, attendees will witness a colourful sky filled with a variety of kite designs, from the traditional to the modern, reflecting the creativity and artistic flair of the participants.

A Culinary Delight

In addition to the kite-flying exhibition, the festival will also serve as a gastronomic paradise. National and international sweets, representing various culinary traditions, will be available at different stalls, offering the visitors an opportunity to sample unique flavors and delight their taste buds.

Cultural Extravaganza

In an attempt to provide a holistic experience, the festival will also feature stalls offering a wide range of handicrafts and handlooms. These stalls will serve as a platform for local artisans to showcase their craft and offer visitors a chance to purchase authentic souvenirs. Furthermore, cultural programmes that reflect the rich tapestry of Telangana’s heritage are scheduled to take place, promising an immersive cultural experience.

To ensure a smooth and memorable experience for all attendees, officials from the tourism department, GHMC, police, and other departments will oversee the event. Admission to the festival is completely free of charge, encouraging people from all walks of life to participate in this celebration of culture, tradition, and unity.