Hyderabad Pubs Booked for Flouting New Year Celebration Guidelines

With the dawn of the New Year, the city of Hyderabad witnessed a breach of celebration guidelines as six pubs in Jubilee Hills were booked by the local police. The offenders, caught in the act of raging festivities past the fixed timeline and permissible sound limits, now face the stern gaze of law enforcement.

Flouting Rules and Repercussions

Four pubs, namely Halo, Taro, Xena, and Makau, were charged for causing sound pollution. Their crime? Playing music beyond the permissible limit of 45 decibels. This blatant disregard for local peace not only disrupted the tranquility of the residents but also violated the city’s sound regulations.

Further, the other two establishments, Left Bar and Kitchen and Greese Monkey, faced charges for operating past the stipulated 1 am deadline. As a result, their operation resulted in traffic congestion, complicating the situation for late-night commuters.

Enforcement and Future Actions

Kothakota Sreenavasa Reddy, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, issued a stern warning. Noncompliance with the guidelines could lead to the cancellation of licenses, a blow that could jeopardize the future of these establishments. To ensure justice is served, the police are coordinating with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), planning to take necessary action against these establishments for their blatant disregard for the rules.

Compliance in Adjacent Areas

In stark contrast to their counterparts in Jubilee Hills, pubs located in the adjacent Banjara Hills demonstrated compliance with the New Year celebration guidelines. They closed their operations by 12.45 am, thereby avoiding any potential violations and demonstrating a respect for law and order that was sorely missing in Jubilee Hills.