Hyderabad Police Announce Traffic Diversions for Numaish Exhibition

The Hyderabad City Police has announced traffic diversions to accommodate the 83rd All India Industrial Exhibition, also known as Numaish. This time-honored event draws visitors from across the nation to the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, Hyderabad. With a surge in visitors anticipated, the city police have implemented traffic management measures to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles and safeguard public safety during the event, which runs from January 1st to February 15th.

Strict Traffic Measures for Numaish

These diversions will be in effect every day from 4 p.m. to midnight. The meticulous plan details specific routes for RTC district buses, private buses, and heavy vehicles. Key junctions like MJ Market, AR Petrol Pump, BJR Statue, and Alaska junction will see rerouting of traffic to avoid congestion near the exhibition venue. The police have emphasized that these measures are not arbitrary but designed to ensure a safe and organized traffic environment during the exhibition.

Public Encouraged to Use Public Transport

The advisory also encourages the public to consider alternative transportation options such as RTC Buses and Hyderabad Metro Rail services. The police underscore the importance of these services as they not only lessen road congestion but also mitigate parking issues that often arise during such large-scale events. The goal is to ensure that Numaish, a cherished event that draws thousands of visitors, unfolds smoothly without triggering undue traffic snarls.

Police Assurance on Traffic Management

The city’s Commissioner of Police, K. Srinivasa Reddy, has reassured citizens that the traffic restrictions and diversions are implemented with the public’s best interest in mind. The police have laid out clear instructions for the different types of vehicles and their allowed routes. This level of detail demonstrates the police’s commitment to maintaining an efficient and controlled traffic situation during the Numaish exhibition.