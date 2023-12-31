Hyderabad Metro Extends Train Services for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

In an announcement on Saturday, the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) released a press statement outlining extended metro train services for New Year’s Eve. In a bid to accommodate the expected surge in passengers during the festive season, metro trains will operate until midnight on December 31, with the last trains scheduled to depart from their starting stations at 12:15 a.m.

Metro Services Extended for New Year Celebrations

To facilitate safe and convenient travel for party-goers, the HMR and L&TMRH have decided to extend the metro train services. The last trains will leave their respective stations at 12:15 a.m., reaching their final destinations by approximately 1 a.m. on January 1, 2024. This decision was brought about to ensure that those celebrating the New Year could return home safely and efficiently.

Security Measures in Place

To ensure the orderliness and safety of the commute, metro rail police and security personnel will be deployed across the metro stations and aboard the trains. Their main task will be to monitor and prevent any instances of drunken misconduct or unruly behavior that could lead to disturbances or incidents.

Appeal for Responsible Travel

L&TMRH Managing Director, KVB Reddy, appealed to the passengers to cooperate with the metro authorities and travel responsibly. The public is urged to stick to the guidelines and avoid any behavior that could disrupt the peace and safety of the commute. The overarching objective is to make sure that everyone can enjoy the New Year’s Eve celebrations and return home safely.