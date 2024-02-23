Hyderabad Journalist Assaulted in Traffic Dispute, Police Deny Political Motives

In a bustling city where the hum of daily life seldom fades, a minor traffic incident spiraled into an unsettling assault, casting a shadow on Hyderabad's streets. On February 23, Chelamala Shankar, a journalist with the Telugu news website Newsline, found himself ensnared in an altercation that transcended a mere vehicular mishap near Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar. What began with a collision involving Shankar's car and a two-wheeler, ferrying two women, unfurled into a scenario that gripped the city's attention, challenging the intersections of law, media, and alleged political vendettas.

Advertisment

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

Following the crash, an attempt to reconcile the damages took an unexpected turn. The women, having visited Shankar's office to discuss the repairs, summoned their family members, which escalated the situation. The confrontation culminated in Shankar facing an assault by the group that responded to the call. Amid the turmoil, allegations surfaced on social media, implicating Congress workers in the attack, painting a narrative of political retribution. Newsline, in a prompt response, underscored the threats Shankar purportedly received, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the incident. Nevertheless, the Hyderabad police, through meticulous investigation, refuted these claims, attributing the violence solely to the individuals directly involved in the traffic dispute.

Legal Proceedings and Responses

In the wake of the assault, the authorities acted swiftly, charging the attackers under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 324, 427, 504, and 34, for their roles in the altercation. The charges encompass varying degrees of criminal behavior, from causing hurt with dangerous weapons to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. Despite the severity of the accusations, Shankar emerged from the ordeal without the need for hospitalization, a silver lining in an otherwise ominous cloud. This development has sparked a broader conversation about the safety of journalists and the repercussions of conflating personal grievances with political affiliations. The South First reports that opposition BRS leaders have condemned the attack, urging for a stringent response to violence against media personnel.