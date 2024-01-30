Hyderabad Honors Gandhi: Closure of Slaughterhouses and Meat Shops on Death Anniversary

Sunday marks a solemn day of remembrance across India, as the nation commemorates the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a linchpin in the country's fight for independence. In honor of Gandhi's principles of peace and non-violence, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced that all cattle, sheep, and goat slaughterhouses, along with retail meat and beef shops, will be closed within their jurisdiction on January 30. Despite this, wine shops in the city will remain open.

A Day of Respect

The closure order, issued by GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, is a move to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day in 1948 when Nathuram Godse shot him three times at close range. The decision to halt the slaughter of animals and the sale of meat products is an expression of Gandhi's philosophy of Ahimsa, or non-violence, which was a cornerstone of his teachings and activism.

Enforcement of the Order

To ensure the order's successful implementation, the GHMC Commissioner has sought assistance from the police commissionerates in Hyderabad. The city's law enforcement agencies will be tasked with overseeing the closure of all designated establishments and ensuring adherence to the directive. The suspension of meat trade activities is expected to significantly impact Hyderabad's food industry, albeit temporarily, as the city is renowned for its rich culinary traditions that heavily feature meat-based dishes.

Uneven Observance

Interestingly, the closure order does not extend to all businesses related to vice or harm. Wine shops, for example, will continue to operate despite the day's somber tone. The selective observance of Gandhi's death anniversary raises questions about the thoroughness and sincerity of such gestures towards honoring his memory. Regardless, the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops symbolizes a city-wide pause in activities contrary to Gandhi's teachings, thereby reinforcing the importance of his principles in contemporary India.