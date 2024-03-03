Hyderabad Braces for Traffic Changes During PM Modi's Visit on March 4-5

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on March 4th and 5th, the city's traffic police have announced significant traffic restrictions and route modifications to accommodate the high-profile event.

Preparations Underway for PM's Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule includes a journey from Begumpet Airport to Raj Bhavan, following a specific route that will see traffic restrictions on March 4th and 5th. The detailed route encompasses key landmarks and junctions including Airport Y Junction, PNT Fly Over, and the Raj Bhavan area. These modifications are expected to significantly impact traffic flow, prompting the Hyderabad Traffic Police to issue an advisory for residents to plan their travel accordingly during these times.

Traffic Advisory Issued

On March 5th, from 9.50 am to 10.15 am, the Prime Minister will travel back to Begumpet Airport from Raj Bhavan, following a route that mirrors his arrival but includes strategic turns at major junctions like Monappa Island and Pragathi Bhavan. The traffic police have requested the cooperation of the public during these times, emphasizing the importance of adjusting travel plans to avoid inconvenience. Residents and commuters are advised to take note of the Prime Minister's program and the associated traffic restrictions.

Impact on Daily Commute

The visit of the Prime Minister is a significant event for the city, not only for its political implications but also for the logistical challenges it poses to daily commuters. The traffic adjustments are expected to cause delays and require patience and planning from the city's residents. The Hyderabad Traffic Police have committed to providing updates and guidance to ensure the public is informed and can navigate the changes efficiently.

As Hyderabad prepares to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the city braces for a test of its traffic management capabilities. The temporary inconveniences are a small price to pay for the honor of hosting the nation's leader, but they highlight the importance of effective communication and planning in minimizing disruption to daily life.