Hyderabad Braces for Traffic Changes Due to International Kite and Sweet Festival-2024

The city of Hyderabad is gearing up for the 6th International Kite and Sweet Festival-2024, set to be held at the iconic Parade Ground. This grand event, scheduled from January 13 to 15, has necessitated a series of traffic restrictions across the city, with road closures and diversions taking center stage. Notably, the route extending from Tivoli X-road to Plaza X-road will experience temporary closures as per the event’s requirements, between 10 am and 10 pm.

Anticipate Congestion at Key Intersections

Travelers have been warned to anticipate congestion at several key intersections. These include but are not limited to Alugaddabavi X road, Sangeeth X road, YMCA X road, Patny X road, SBH X road, and the CTO junction. The authorities have urged citizens to plan their travel schedules accordingly, especially those who rely on public transportation.

Advice for Train and Bus Commuters

Those planning to catch evening trains from Secunderabad railway station or RTC buses from Jubilee Bus Station are advised to depart earlier than usual to ensure timely arrival at their destinations. The Metro rail services have been recommended as a reliable alternative to road travel during these days.

Parking Arrangements and Traffic Updates

Parking for the event has been organized at various locations, including Parade Ground and nearby educational and sports facilities. To help commuters navigate the traffic, regular updates will be provided on the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page and Twitter handle. Additionally, a traffic helpline has been set up to offer emergency assistance during travel.