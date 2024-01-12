en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Hyderabad Braces for Traffic Changes Due to International Kite and Sweet Festival-2024

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
Hyderabad Braces for Traffic Changes Due to International Kite and Sweet Festival-2024

The city of Hyderabad is gearing up for the 6th International Kite and Sweet Festival-2024, set to be held at the iconic Parade Ground. This grand event, scheduled from January 13 to 15, has necessitated a series of traffic restrictions across the city, with road closures and diversions taking center stage. Notably, the route extending from Tivoli X-road to Plaza X-road will experience temporary closures as per the event’s requirements, between 10 am and 10 pm.

Anticipate Congestion at Key Intersections

Travelers have been warned to anticipate congestion at several key intersections. These include but are not limited to Alugaddabavi X road, Sangeeth X road, YMCA X road, Patny X road, SBH X road, and the CTO junction. The authorities have urged citizens to plan their travel schedules accordingly, especially those who rely on public transportation.

Advice for Train and Bus Commuters

Those planning to catch evening trains from Secunderabad railway station or RTC buses from Jubilee Bus Station are advised to depart earlier than usual to ensure timely arrival at their destinations. The Metro rail services have been recommended as a reliable alternative to road travel during these days.

Parking Arrangements and Traffic Updates

Parking for the event has been organized at various locations, including Parade Ground and nearby educational and sports facilities. To help commuters navigate the traffic, regular updates will be provided on the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page and Twitter handle. Additionally, a traffic helpline has been set up to offer emergency assistance during travel.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
33 seconds ago
Tata Consumer Products to Acquire Capital Foods in Strategic Expansion
In a strategic move aiming at diversifying product offerings and strengthening market position, Tata Consumer Products has announced its decision to acquire Capital Foods. Known for its eminent brands ‘Ching’s Secret’ and ‘Smith & Jones’, Capital Foods is a significant player in the Desi Chinese food and Western cuisine segments. The acquisition, to be conducted
Tata Consumer Products to Acquire Capital Foods in Strategic Expansion
Indian Army Champions 'Whole of Nation' Approach: Integrates 103 Proposals into PM's Gati Shakti Plan
10 mins ago
Indian Army Champions 'Whole of Nation' Approach: Integrates 103 Proposals into PM's Gati Shakti Plan
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
32 mins ago
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
Turkish Literature Takes Center Stage at Kerala Literature Festival
6 mins ago
Turkish Literature Takes Center Stage at Kerala Literature Festival
Nagpur Crime: Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Brother and Burying Body in Brick Kiln
6 mins ago
Nagpur Crime: Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Brother and Burying Body in Brick Kiln
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
8 mins ago
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
Latest Headlines
World News
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
14 seconds
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
Infected Blood Scandal Victims: A Cry for Greater Public Awareness and Justice
1 min
Infected Blood Scandal Victims: A Cry for Greater Public Awareness and Justice
Ipswich Town's Striker Search: McKenna Rallies Team Amid Challenges
2 mins
Ipswich Town's Striker Search: McKenna Rallies Team Amid Challenges
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State
2 mins
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State
Silver Ferns' Future: Five Emerging Players to Watch Post-2023 World Cup
2 mins
Silver Ferns' Future: Five Emerging Players to Watch Post-2023 World Cup
Vikings' Offseason Focus: Kirk Cousins' Contract Talks and Twins' Moves
3 mins
Vikings' Offseason Focus: Kirk Cousins' Contract Talks and Twins' Moves
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti's LP Membership and Election Victory
3 mins
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti's LP Membership and Election Victory
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
4 mins
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA's Silence on Gaza Conflict
5 mins
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA's Silence on Gaza Conflict
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app