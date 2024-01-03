en English
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Growth in India and Southwest Asia

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Growth in India and Southwest Asia

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has made strategic appointments in its senior leadership team, aiming to strengthen its growth and presence in India and Southwest Asia. These appointments include Deepa Krishnan as the head of marketing, Prasad Narulkar as the director of digital, and Anadita Singh as the senior manager of openings and transitions.

Deepa Krishnan: A Veteran at the Helm of Marketing

With over 23 years of experience from her previous roles at Tata Starbucks, Diageo, Godrej, and Idea Cellular, Deepa Krishnan brings a significant depth of knowledge and expertise to her role. Her primary focus will be on strategic marketing initiatives and brand development for Hyatt’s portfolio in the region.

Prasad Narulkar: Steering Digital Initiatives

Prasad Narulkar, with his 16 years of experience working with esteemed brands such as Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, Mahindra & Mahindra, Godrej, IDBI Bank, and Jio, will spearhead Hyatt’s digital initiatives. His leadership will be instrumental in leveraging digital strategies to enhance Hyatt’s brand visibility and customer engagement.

Anadita Singh: Facilitating Growth and Transitions

Anadita Singh will serve as the senior manager of openings and transitions, a critical role that will oversee new property developments and facilitate growth. Her contributions will be vital in managing the operational transitions and ensuring a smooth handover of new properties.

Hyatt’s current portfolio in India houses 48 properties across eight brands. The company recently launched the Jdv by Hyatt brand in Goa, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. Furthermore, Hyatt has ambitious plans to introduce The Unbound Collection brand in 2025, indicating its continued commitment to amplify its presence in the region.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

