Business

Hyatt Bolsters Leadership Team in India and Southwest Asia with Strategic Appointments

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:19 am EST
Hyatt Bolsters Leadership Team in India and Southwest Asia with Strategic Appointments

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is embarking on a strategic reshaping of its senior leadership team in India and Southwest Asia. A crucial part of this restructuring is the welcoming of two industry veterans, Deepa Krishnan as the head of marketing, and Prasad Narulkar as the director of digital. This move is a testament to Hyatt’s ambitious growth strategy in the region, deemed pivotal to the company’s global expansion plans.

Deepa Krishnan: A marketing maestro

Deepa Krishnan, the newly appointed head of marketing, brings with her an impressive track record. With over 23 years of marketing expertise gleaned from reputable companies like Tata Starbucks and Diageo, Krishnan is poised to lead Hyatt’s marketing initiatives to new heights.

Prasad Narulkar: The digital dynamo

Prasad Narulkar, the fresh director of digital, is another significant addition to Hyatt’s leadership team. With 16 years of unparalleled digital marketing experience, gleaned from associations with iconic brands like Porsche and Jaguar Land Rover, Narulkar is expected to spearhead Hyatt’s digital endeavours, creating a robust online presence for the hospitality titan.

Hyatt’s Growth Strategy: A closer look

Alongside these strategic appointments, Hyatt has named Anadita Singh as the senior manager of openings and transitions to support the company’s regional growth initiatives. Hyatt’s current Indian portfolio boasts 48 properties across eight brands and is poised to introduce the Unbound Collection brand in 2025. The company recently launched the JDV by Hyatt brand in Goa, a move indicating its commitment to innovate and grow in the region.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

