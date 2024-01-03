Humorous Customer-Care Exchange on Blinkit Sparks New Year’s Eve Buzz

On the eve of the New Year, Blinkit found itself in the midst of a warm, humorous incident that lit up social media. A lively exchange between a customer and a customer care executive named Akash had netizens reveling in the simple joys of human connection, even as the rapid delivery app recorded its busiest day.

A Humorous Exchange Lights Up Social Media

The incident unfolded when a customer, who had ordered chips and drinks for his New Year’s Eve party via the Blinkit app, reached out to Akash with a complaint. He humorously claimed something was missing from his order. On being asked to specify, he jested that what he was missing were ‘friends to party with’, and cheekily asked if the delivery rider could stay and join the fun.

This light-hearted banter was shared on social media by Blinkit, eliciting amusement and playful comments from users. The exchange even prompted a jest about Akash joining the customer’s party, adding a dash of mirth to the situation.

CEO’s Response and Blinkit’s Record-Breaking Day

The CEO of Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa, also engaged with the humorous situation, playfully advising people to refrain from making such requests. Despite his tongue-in-cheek response, Dhindsa’s interaction underlined the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and good humor.

In the same breath, Dhindsa celebrated Blinkit’s overwhelming success on New Year’s Eve. He highlighted that the company had surpassed the total orders from the previous year by 5:15 PM, making it their busiest day ever with a record number of orders and the highest orders per minute. The largest party order of the day, interestingly, came from Lucknow.

