Human Rights

Human Rights Defender Reports Alleged ‘Enforced Disappearance’ by BSF to NHRC

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
Human Rights Defender Reports Alleged ‘Enforced Disappearance’ by BSF to NHRC

In an alarming incident reflecting the pressing issue of human rights violations, Kirity Roy, a renowned human rights defender, forwarded a case of alleged ‘enforced disappearance’ to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The case involves Milan Mondal, a minority youth with a part-time smuggling job, who was allegedly apprehended and killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

Details of the Disappearance

The incident, as reported, occurred on December 14, 2023, along the banks of the Sonai river. The alleged perpetrators include BSF personnel, the company commander, and the Officer in Charge of Swarupnagar Police Station. According to a fact-finding report, Milan Mondal was involved in cross-border smuggling due to lack of regular income. His disappearance has left his mother, Nokila Mondal, and his 6-year-old son as secondary victims of this incident.

Authorities’ Response and Alleged Intimidation

Despite Nokila Mondal lodging complaints with the police, authorities have yet to locate Milan Mondal’s body or provide a conclusive inquiry into the incident. The report suggests that BSF personnel violated several human rights provisions under the Indian Constitution, international covenants, and law enforcement codes of conduct. The family and witnesses of the incident have allegedly faced intimidation from local authorities and BSF, pressuring them to withdraw their complaints.

A Call for Justice and International Intervention

This case emphasizes the urgent need for India to ratify international treaties against torture and enforced disappearances. The NHRC, as the nation’s premier human rights institution, is being urged to intervene fairly in the case to ensure justice for Milan Mondal’s family. The plight of Milan Mondal and his family serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding human rights, even in the face of complex border security issues. The case also underlines the necessity of holding those accountable who misuse their power and authority, violating individual rights and liberties.

Human Rights India Law
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

