HUL Slapped with ₹447.5 Crore GST Demands and Penalties

Leading FMCG maker, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), has been laden with Goods and Services Tax (GST) demands and penalties to the tune of ₹447.5 crore. This unprecedented development emerged as the company received a total of five orders from different zones of GST officials. The issues at stake include the disallowance of GST credit and matters related to salaries, including allowances paid to expatriates.

Impact of Orders on HUL

The orders, passed on Friday and Saturday of the previous week, are currently subject to appeal. HUL has stated that it will conduct a thorough assessment before taking any further action. While the exact implications of these orders remain to be seen, the company maintains that these demands and penalties would have no material impact on its financial or operational activities due to the intimation of tax payable.

Breakdown of GST Demands and Penalties

The demand for tax on salaries, including allowances paid to expats, amounted to Rs 372.82 crore along with a penalty of Rs 39.90 crore. Other charges include a demand of tax on grounds of excess GST availed of, amounting to Rs 8.9 crore. A demand order disallowing GST credit of Rs 12.94 crore was also issued, accompanied by a penalty of Rs 1.29 crore. Furthermore, GST credit and turnover adjustment of Rs 8.65 crore was disallowed, along with a penalty of Rs 87.50 lakh.

HUL’s Financial Performance

Despite this unexpected development, HUL’s financial performance remains robust. For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, HUL’s revenue stood at a whopping ₹59,144 crore. The company’s portfolio boasts of renowned brands, including Lux, Lifebuoy, Surf Excel, Rin, Pond’s, and Dove.