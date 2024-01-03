en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Hukumchand Dahiya: The Resilient Farmer Scaling New Heights in Rajasthan

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Hukumchand Dahiya: The Resilient Farmer Scaling New Heights in Rajasthan

In the arid landscapes of Rajasthan, nestled within the village of Baramsar in Jaisalmer district, resides Hukumchand Dahiya, a seasoned farmer who has reaped success from the land over his 33-year career. With minimal formal education, Dahiya has cultivated 200 bighas of land, sowing the seeds not only of crops but also of innovation and resilience.

From Modest Beginnings to Agricultural Entrepreneurship

Initially, the yields of Dahiya’s staple crops – Isabgol, cumin, and mustard – were meager, barely contributing to his livelihood. It was then that he sought guidance from Krishi Vigyan Kendra and subjected his soil to testing. The revelations from these interventions spurred him to overhaul his farming techniques, leading to a significant increase in his crop yields.

Building Relationships, Reaping Rewards

Dahiya has woven a complex network of relationships over the years, establishing connections with local markets, mandis, and prominent companies. His produce even finds its way overseas, as he exports a portion of his crops abroad. Dahiya’s smart farming has led to impressive financial gains. With an annual investment of Rs 3 lakhs on his lands, he garners a revenue of Rs 25 to 30 lakhs – a significant return on investment.

Overcoming Challenges: An Exemplar of Resilience

Despite the hurdles posed by limited irrigation resources and unpredictable weather patterns, Dahiya remains unyielding. He encourages other farmers to persist and adapt, embodying the resilience necessary for successful agriculture in challenging terrains.

0
Agriculture India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oranges Spill in Adilabad: Locals and Monkeys Feast, Incident Goes Viral

By Rafia Tasleem

Diversified Crop Rotations: A Viable Strategy for Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change Mitigation

By Salman Akhtar

Australia's Goatmeat Industry Set for Major Transformation, New Report Indicates

By Geeta Pillai

Sumitomo Chemical India's Bright Export Outlook: Aided by Parent Company Support and Strategic Initiatives

By Dil Bar Irshad

Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Am ...
@Agriculture · 15 mins
Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Am ...
heart comment 0
Climate Change Presents a ‘Different Version’ of El Niño, Confounding Predictions

By BNN Correspondents

Climate Change Presents a 'Different Version' of El Niño, Confounding Predictions
Malaysian AgTech Firm Agroz Pioneers High-Tech Farming with Agroz Copilot for Farmers

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian AgTech Firm Agroz Pioneers High-Tech Farming with Agroz Copilot for Farmers
Revolutionizing Goat Farming: The Goat Sustainability Project Takes Off

By Geeta Pillai

Revolutionizing Goat Farming: The Goat Sustainability Project Takes Off
Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India

By Rafia Tasleem

Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro: Navigating Crises and Political Division in Pivotal Year
8 seconds
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro: Navigating Crises and Political Division in Pivotal Year
Maine Legislature to Tackle Housing Crisis in 2024 Session
30 seconds
Maine Legislature to Tackle Housing Crisis in 2024 Session
Jonny Howson Looks Back Fondly at His Time at Norwich City
34 seconds
Jonny Howson Looks Back Fondly at His Time at Norwich City
Presque Isle Spring Sportsman's Show 2024: Bigger Venue, New Attractions
39 seconds
Presque Isle Spring Sportsman's Show 2024: Bigger Venue, New Attractions
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Nail-Biter Finale Before The New Playoff Format
1 min
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Nail-Biter Finale Before The New Playoff Format
Italian Artist Sparks Controversy with Netanyahu-Hitler Comparison in Displayed Poster
2 mins
Italian Artist Sparks Controversy with Netanyahu-Hitler Comparison in Displayed Poster
The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year's Resolution Worth Considering
3 mins
The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year's Resolution Worth Considering
Fiji Women's Rights Movement Calls for Equal Representation in Leadership
3 mins
Fiji Women's Rights Movement Calls for Equal Representation in Leadership
Laurens County's Sheriff Election: A Choice Marred by Controversy
4 mins
Laurens County's Sheriff Election: A Choice Marred by Controversy
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app