Hubli-Dharwad Struggles: No Car Parks and Endless Traffic Jams Demand New Transport Solutions

In the rapidly expanding urban landscape of Hubli-Dharwad, a stark absence of car parking facilities and relentless traffic congestion highlights the urgent need for innovative public transport solutions. Santosh Nargund, the head of civic participation at Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, criticizes the lack of foresight and coordination in urban planning, emphasizing the essential role of public involvement.

Advertisment

Chronic Congestion and Inadequate Infrastructure

The twin cities face daily traffic challenges, exacerbated by ongoing construction of rapid transport lanes and flyovers, further straining the already limited infrastructure. For over two decades, a hockey ground has served as a makeshift bus stand, underscoring the absence of a dedicated private bus facility. This situation not only affects the daily commute but also impedes the overall development of the area.

A Call for Innovative Public Transport Solutions

Advertisment

Nargund's observations reveal a critical disconnect between urban development and transportation planning. He advocates for a forward-thinking approach to public transport, suggesting that the introduction of suburban and metro railways could significantly alleviate the current traffic woes. However, his concerns highlight a broader issue: the lack of dialogue and action regarding sustainable and efficient transportation options in the Hubli-Dharwad region.

Engaging the Community in Urban Planning

The importance of community involvement in urban development cannot be overstated. Nargund stresses that engaging local residents in the planning process is crucial for creating a shared vision for the future of public transport in Hubli-Dharwad. By fostering a collaborative approach, it is possible to address the immediate challenges while laying the groundwork for a more connected and accessible urban environment.

As Hubli-Dharwad stands at a crossroads, the call for innovative transport solutions grows louder. The current state of congestion and lack of infrastructure serves as a wake-up call for urban planners and policymakers. Without immediate action and a commitment to involving the community in the decision-making process, the twin cities risk falling further behind in their quest for sustainable urban development. The time for change is now, and it begins with a collective effort to reimagine public transport for a better tomorrow.