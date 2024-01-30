Hrithik Roshan Shares Krrish 4 Update, Discusses Fighter's Box Office Success

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Indian actor Hrithik Roshan shed light on the development progress of Krrish 4, the highly-anticipated fourth installment of the superhero series. Roshan cautioned that the project involves a complex mix of business and economic considerations and script depth, suggesting that fans may have to wait longer for its completion.
Krrish 4: A Work in Progress
Known for his role in the Krrish series, Roshan expressed satisfaction with the current status of Krrish 4, but emphasized the intricacy of the task at hand. The actor alluded to the importance of striking a balance between commercial viability and the profundity of the script, underscoring the need for careful deliberation in the creative process.
Fighter's Box Office Triumph
Beyond the discussion on Krrish 4, the Pinkvilla interview also highlighted the box office success of Roshan's latest film, Fighter. The aerial drama, co-starring Deepika Padukone, was released just prior to Republic Day and has shown a strong performance at the box office. Fighter raked in Rs 123.60 crore domestically within just four days, reaching a global audience of over seven million, excluding the Middle East where the film encountered release issues.
The Challenges of Fighter
Despite Fighter's commercial success, Roshan shared the challenges he faced in his role, particularly his 'Please Wale Smile'. The actor's insights served as a testament to his commitment to his craft, further solidifying his reputation as one of the leading figures in Indian cinema.
While fans eagerly anticipate the release of Krrish 4, Roshan's recent success with Fighter serves as a potent reminder of the actor's ability to captivate audiences worldwide, promising an exciting future for the beloved superhero series.