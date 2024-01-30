Hrithik Roshan Reflects on Stardom, Acting, and 'Fighter' Success

Hrithik Roshan, the man behind the roaring success of 'Fighter', is now gearing up for his next challenge, 'WAR 2'. The Bollywood superstar, who is enjoying the wave of success from his recent release, has been candidly discussing the pressures of stardom, the art of acting, and the high stakes of the box office game.

Box Office Success and the Weight of Stardom

'Fighter' has been a phenomenal success, raking in Rs 126.50 crore within the first five days of its release. The film has even made its mark on the global stage, surpassing $25 million in earnings and becoming the number one movie in several regions, including North America and Germany. Despite this success, Hrithik Roshan has acknowledged the intense pressure that comes with being a star. He mentioned the daunting target of generating Rs. 800 crore in revenue, a feat that few films manage to achieve.

The Art of Acting and the 'Star Factor'

In a recent interview, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he spent a decade studying his face to master his on-screen presence. He believes that understanding one's visual appeal is crucial for actors who aim to lead major film projects. Hrithik further admitted that the 'star factor' sometimes restricts his creative freedom in films. However, he views this as a necessary compromise, given the high expectations and demands of the industry.

Despite the success of 'Fighter', Hrithik Roshan is already focusing on his next project, 'WAR 2'. With the bar set high by the success of its predecessor, the anticipation for 'WAR 2' is palpable. Hrithik's commitment to his craft and his drive to continue growing as an actor are clear signs that he is ready for the challenge.