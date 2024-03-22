Hrithik Roshan Praises Ananya Panday's Stellar Performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Hrithik Roshan, amidst promotions for his latest film, found time to watch the critically acclaimed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and shared his admiration for Ananya Panday's performance, calling her a 'star'. The movie, which delves into the lives of three friends in the age of social media, also received praise for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav's roles, with Roshan lauding the direction by Arjun Varain Singh. Ananya's heartfelt response to Roshan's compliments highlighted the motivational boost such acknowledgment provides.

Star-Studded Performances

The film, a narrative on friendship and the digital age's impact on relationships, showcases the acting prowess of its young cast. Ananya Panday's portrayal of Ahana, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, has been a significant talking point. Their performances, combined with a compelling storyline, have resonated well with audiences, marking a significant achievement for director Arjun Varain Singh's debut.

Acknowledgment from Industry Veterans

Roshan's public appreciation not only boosts the morale of the actors involved but also highlights the importance of veteran actors acknowledging the work of emerging talents in Bollywood. Ananya Panday's grateful response underscores the impact such recognition has on actors, encouraging them to strive for excellence in their craft.

Looking Ahead

Following the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday is set to appear in upcoming projects, including a Prime Video India Original show and a cyber thriller by Vikramaditya Motwane. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan continues his cinematic journey with the anticipated sequel, War 2. The exchange between Roshan and Panday not only celebrates current accomplishments but also sets a positive tone for the future of Indian cinema.