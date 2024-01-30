In a recent candid exchange, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan unveiled that box office figures hold the status of the 'biggest validation' for his cinematic contributions. His latest endeavour, 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone, has chalked up a noteworthy accomplishment, crossing the Rs 120 crore mark at the box office. While commercial success is indeed critical for films designed to entertain, Roshan equally treasures the feedback from his inner circle - loved ones, family, and partner.

'Fighter' Achieves Box Office Milestone

Despite the financial letdown of his prior film 'Vikram Vedha', which starred alongside Saif Ali Khan, Roshan found solace in the positive response to his acting. His recent box office victor, 'Fighter', has emerged as the first Bollywood movie to gross a net 100 crore, aiding Roshan in advancing his position in the Koimoi Star Ranking. The film not only crossed the critical first Monday test but also garnered Rs 202.75 crore worldwide.

Roshan's Personal Mission

Roshan's personal mission, he admits, is centered around growth and innovation in his craft rather than purely on box office success. The perspectives of his loved ones aid his evolution and foster a more positive self-view. He emphasizes that their insights help him to improve and understand himself better, thereby contributing to his ongoing journey as an actor.

'Fighter': An Overview

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is an action-packed film that features Roshan's character, Squadron leader Patty, on a revenge mission against Pakistani terrorists. The movie, which also stars Anil Kapoor, has elicited mixed reactions online. Regardless, it continues to captivate audiences, demonstrated by its significant box office success, and reinforces Roshan's belief in the importance of commercial validation.