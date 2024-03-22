Hrithik Roshan Elevates Luxury Garage with ₹3.16 Cr Range Rover Autobiography

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, renowned for his role in The Fighter, has made headlines by acquiring the latest-generation Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography. Priced at a whopping ₹3.16 crore (ex-showroom, India), this luxury SUV signifies opulence and state-of-the-art technology, making it a coveted asset among celebrities. Roshan's choice of the Santorini Black shade, paired with a tan interior, emphasizes his unique taste for sophistication and elegance.

Unmatched Luxury and Performance

The Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography stands out with its Long Wheelbase (LWB) variant, ensuring remarkable legroom and comfort for its passengers. Underneath its hood lies a potent 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel engine, delivering 346 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. This powertrain enables the SUV to sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds, reaching a top speed of 234 kmph. The vehicle is equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission, distributing power efficiently to all four wheels.

Technological Advancements and Comfort Features

Land Rover has integrated the latest technological advancements into the new-generation Range Rover, enhancing the driving experience. The SUV boasts a 13.1-inch infotainment screen powered by the Pivi Pro system and a 13.7-inch digital instrument console. Luxury features include perforated semi-aniline leather seats with a massage function, a tablet in the center armrest for controlling various functions, and a 1,600-watt Meridian Signature sound system with 35 speakers. Furthermore, its off-road capabilities are underscored by a water-wading capacity of 900 mm, ensuring versatility in various terrains.

A Stellar Addition to an Exquisite Collection

Hrithik Roshan's acquisition of the Range Rover Autobiography adds a new jewel to his already impressive collection of luxury vehicles, which includes the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, among others. This purchase marks Roshan's continued affinity for the Range Rover brand, having owned an older model nearly a decade ago. The new Range Rover, with its unparalleled luxury and cutting-edge features, is set to be the centerpiece of Roshan's collection, attracting both admiration and envy.

As Hrithik Roshan embraces the epitome of automotive luxury with his new Range Rover Autobiography, it underscores a trend among celebrities to own vehicles that blend performance with unparalleled comfort and technology. This acquisition not only reflects Roshan's taste for the finer things in life but also highlights the Range Rover's enduring appeal among those who seek the ultimate in luxury SUVs.