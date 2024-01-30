Hrithik Roshan Confirms Krrish 4 in the Works; Fighter Film Soars at Box Office

Indian actor Hrithik Roshan has confirmed that after a decade-long wait, the fourth installment of the much-anticipated superhero series, Krrish 4, is finally in the pipeline. However, he cautioned that the project is complex and asked fans to remain patient as it is still early to discuss the specific details.

Anticipating Krrish 4

The Krrish series, penned and produced by Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, centers on a superhero, Krrish, the son of a man who had an extraordinary encounter with an alien. With the last installment, Krrish 3, released a decade ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the story. In an interview with PinkVilla, Roshan indicated that the film's development is underway.

Fighter's Box Office Triumph

Meanwhile, Roshan's latest film, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, and co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, has scored a massive victory at the box office. The movie has grossed over Rs 200 crore globally within just five days of its release, earning positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Fighter, an aerial action film series, represents the first on-screen collaboration between Roshan and Padukone.

Real Events Inspire Fighter's Plot

Fighter's plot encompasses elements inspired by real events, such as the 2019 Pulwama attack, the Balakot airstrike, and the India-Pakistan border conflicts of that year. The film is a tribute to the Indian armed forces and has been praised for its patriotic theme and entertaining action sequences. Given the film's success, Anand has expressed enthusiasm for a possible sequel, Fighter 2.

In a world where superheroes and real-life heroes often overlap, the anticipation for Krrish 4 and the success of Fighter serve as testament to Hrithik Roshan's ability to captivate audiences both as a superhero and as a symbol of national pride.