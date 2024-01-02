en English
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan: A Bollywood Love Story Marked By Endurance

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan: A Bollywood Love Story Marked By Endurance

The dissolution of a long-standing relationship between Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his wife Sussanne Khan continues to reverberate through the Indian film industry. The couple, who publicly announced their separation in December 2013, just a week before their 13th wedding anniversary, has managed to maintain a cordial relationship.

The Unveiling of Unseen Anguish

In a poignant statement released by Hrithik Roshan, he revealed that it was Sussanne who decided to end their 17-year relationship, which encompassed both their dating and married years. The period was described by Roshan as a challenging time for their family. On November 1, 2014, after a year of separation, their marriage was officially dissolved in a family court in Mumbai, marking an end to one of the most talked-about relationships in Bollywood.

Life After the Split

Since the divorce in 2014, Hrithik Roshan has remained single, with no romantic associations made public. Until recently, when he was spotted with Saba Azad, sparking speculations about a new relationship. Despite the divorce, Roshan and Khan maintain a heartwarming bond, often seen spending quality time with their children and supporting each other at public events. This enduring friendship, five years post-divorce, has led to speculations about a possible reconciliation.

A Second Chance?

As the ex-couple continues to share a strong bond, questions about a possible second chance at their relationship continue to surface. While there’s no clear indication from either party, the speculation remains a hot topic in the film industry and among their fans. The story of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan serves as a testament to the complexities of human relationships, challenging societal norms, and above all, the endurance of love and friendship in the face of adversity.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

