Education

HPSC HCS Exam 2024: Registration Process Commences for 174 Posts

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
HPSC HCS Exam 2024: Registration Process Commences for 174 Posts

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has officially announced the initiation of the registration process for the HPSC HCS Exam 2024, set to commence on January 5, 2024. This landmark recruitment initiative will fill a total of 174 posts within the organization, a move likely to create waves in the employment sector. The opportunity is available to candidates who hold a Bachelor of Law degree, accredited by the Bar Council of India.

Eligibility Criteria & Application Process

The HPSC has outlined specific eligibility criteria for potential applicants. Applicants must be between 21 and 42 years of age as of January 31, 2024. They must also be in possession of a law degree from a recognized institution or university accredited by the Bar Council of India. The selection process comprises a preliminary exam, main examination, and viva-voce test.

Interested candidates can apply for the H.C.S (Judicial Branch) Examination 2024 through HPSC’s official website. The online application process kick-starts on January 5, 2024, and the application window closes on January 31, 2024. The preliminary examination is then scheduled for March 3, 2024.

Application Fees

The application fees vary, with male candidates of the General category required to pay Rs 1000. In contrast, the fee for female candidates is set at Rs 250. The HPSC has kept the application process entirely digital, providing a seamless platform for aspirants to submit their applications.

174 Vacancies for Civil Judge (Junior Division)

The HPSC HCS Exam 2024 is specifically for the H.C.S (Judicial Branch). The recruitment drive primarily targets to fill 174 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) within the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) – Judicial Branch (JB). This extensive recruitment drive is a significant stride in increasing employment opportunities and strengthening the judicial system of Haryana.

To recap, the HPSC HCS Exam 2024 registration process begins on January 5, 2024, and concludes on January 31, 2024. The exam, which is open to law degree holders between the ages of 21 and 42, aims to fill 174 posts within the Haryana Public Service Commission. The preliminary examination is scheduled for March 3, 2024, and the application fees are Rs 1000 for male candidates of the General category and Rs 250 for female candidates. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the HPSC’s official website.

Education India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

