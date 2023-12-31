How Artificial Intelligence is Shaping the Future of India’s Economy

Artificial Intelligence (AI), the technological marvel that enables machines to emulate human intelligence, is poised to significantly boost India’s economic growth. It is projected to bolster the annual growth rate by 1.3 percentage points by 2035, shaping the future of the country’s economy. The roots of AI trace back to pioneers like Alan Turing, John McCarthy, and Marvin Minsky, and its evolution has marked it as a critical driver of global economies.

AI: A Game Changer in Indian Industries

DaveAI, the Bengaluru-based AI Sales Experience Platform, harnesses the power of Virtual Sales Avatars to create interactive sales experiences. Ananthakrishnan Gopal, its CTO and co-founder, envisions AI’s significant impacts on industries such as media, advertising, mobility, and web development. He also harbors a keen interest in how AI could revolutionize education and healthcare in developing economies.

Kiya.ai, an AI-based omnichannel open finance solution provider, aims to enable financial inclusion and offer intuitive predictive insights. Rajesh Mirjankar, the CEO, sees AI playing a vital role in identifying deepfakes and enhancing customer relationships for banks in the future.

Sanjay Phadke, the founder of Breath AI, underscores the importance of blending ancient breathing sciences with modern AI technology. This Pune-based venture has launched a wearable device that tracks breathing to monitor health parameters related to body, mind, and wellness.

Education Embracing AI

India’s first AI University, Universal AI University, located near Mumbai, offers specialized programs in AI and future technologies. It aims to embed AI into every aspect of its curriculum to prepare students for an increasingly automated and digitized world.

AI’s Potential Impact on India’s Economy

A report by Ernst & Young (EY) highlights that generative AI could add up to $1.5 trillion to India’s economy by 2030. The benefits of generative AI tools for Indian enterprises span various sectors, including financial services, logistics, healthcare, retail, transportation, and education. However, the report also warns about risks associated with generative AI, particularly data privacy concerns. It calls for a national blueprint for AI integration and a ‘light touch’ approach to regulation by the government.

As per a recent Nasscom study, AI and automation could contribute up to $500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025. Generative AI is projected to generate economic value ranging from $2.6-$4.4 trillion annually. The year 2024 is expected to witness a revival in the startup ecosystem, with sectors such as AI, fintech, and EVs leading the resurgence.

