Horticulture Awareness Camp in Bandipora: A Leap towards Regional Development

An awareness camp centered around horticulture marked its presence at Dak Bungalow Sumbal in Bandipora district. The camp, headed by Director Horticulture Kashmir, G. R. Mir, was instrumental in educating local farmers about the latest horticultural schemes and technical advancements.

Stakeholders Participation

Notably, the event saw widespread participation from key stakeholders like the DDC Chairman, Additional District Development Commissioner, Deputy Director of Horticulture, and other officials. Representatives of PRIs were also in attendance. A significant number of local farmers, mainly engaged in fruit cultivation, marked their presence, underscoring the event’s importance.

Dissemination of Schemes and Technical Guidance

The primary objective of the camp was to disseminate information about various Union Territory and centrally sponsored schemes, particularly the HADP, High-Density Plantation Scheme, and MIDH. Technical sessions were also conducted to guide farmers on successful and profitable fruit cultivation, employing the latest technical interventions.

Horticulture: A Pillar for Regional Development

The Director of Horticulture shed light on the department's initiatives and the critical role of horticulture in regional development. He emphasized horticulture's potential for growth and sustainability, underscoring its significance. The event also served as a platform for direct engagement between stakeholders and the department, fostering a cooperative approach to enhancing the horticulture sector.