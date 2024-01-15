en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Hong Kong Secretariat Declares War on Single-Use Plastic

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:20 pm EST
Hong Kong Secretariat Declares War on Single-Use Plastic

In a landmark move, the Hong Kong Secretariat has declared a ban on single-use plastic, embodying a significant step towards environmental sustainability. This declaration surfaced alongside the unveiling of over 3,000 stores and online platforms, sanctioned to vend government-approved rubbish bags from the ensuing month.

The War Against Counterfeit

In an effort to combat counterfeit, these bags will incorporate anti-counterfeiting features. The department has also alerted customs about their discoveries, imposing penalties for trading or possessing counterfeit goods. Offenders risk a hefty fine of up to HK $500,000 and a potential prison sentence of up to five years.

Addressing the Vulnerable

However, the implementation of the ban has sparked concerns for vulnerable groups, including disabled individuals and those plagued with chronic conditions. The dependency on disposable medical supplies for these groups could potentially escalate costs under the new waste charging scheme.

Federal Ministry of Environment Joins the Fight

Parallel to the Hong Kong Secretariat’s move, the Federal Ministry of Environment has also pledged to eradicate the usage of single-use plastics within its headquarters and agencies. The aim is to instill a culture of waste reduction and exemplify leadership through action. The ministry is committed to actualizing President Bola Tinubu’s vision via its 18 assigned deliverables and 48 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Green Elections

In a similar vein, the Election Commission has prohibited the use of plastic and polythene for campaigning materials during the national polls. This initiative, aimed at ensuring an environment-friendly ‘green’ election environment, advises candidates to minimize waste generation during their campaigns.

Strides towards environmental conservation are being made globally, as evidenced by these recent measures. However, the journey towards a sustainable future is far from over.

0
India Sustainability
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
20 seconds ago
India's 76th Army Day: Break in Tradition, Emphasis on Self-Reliance, and Honor to the Brave
On January 15th, India marked its 76th Army Day, a day that commemorates when Field Marshal KM Cariappa assumed the role of the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, back in 1949. This momentous occasion is annually celebrated with the prestigious Army Day Parade
India's 76th Army Day: Break in Tradition, Emphasis on Self-Reliance, and Honor to the Brave
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
15 mins ago
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
Interim Budget 2024: Potential Expansion of HRA Deductions to More Cities
16 mins ago
Interim Budget 2024: Potential Expansion of HRA Deductions to More Cities
Surge in Small-Cap Funds: Investor Confidence at an All-Time High
5 mins ago
Surge in Small-Cap Funds: Investor Confidence at an All-Time High
SriLankan Airlines Targets India as Key Market for Tourism Growth
11 mins ago
SriLankan Airlines Targets India as Key Market for Tourism Growth
Jatinder Singh: The First Footballer from Kathua District to Reach 2nd Division I-League
11 mins ago
Jatinder Singh: The First Footballer from Kathua District to Reach 2nd Division I-League
Latest Headlines
World News
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
15 seconds
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
27 seconds
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
37 seconds
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
38 seconds
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
47 seconds
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
53 seconds
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
Ronnie O'Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title
54 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
57 seconds
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
57 seconds
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app