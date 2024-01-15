Hong Kong Secretariat Declares War on Single-Use Plastic

In a landmark move, the Hong Kong Secretariat has declared a ban on single-use plastic, embodying a significant step towards environmental sustainability. This declaration surfaced alongside the unveiling of over 3,000 stores and online platforms, sanctioned to vend government-approved rubbish bags from the ensuing month.

The War Against Counterfeit

In an effort to combat counterfeit, these bags will incorporate anti-counterfeiting features. The department has also alerted customs about their discoveries, imposing penalties for trading or possessing counterfeit goods. Offenders risk a hefty fine of up to HK $500,000 and a potential prison sentence of up to five years.

Addressing the Vulnerable

However, the implementation of the ban has sparked concerns for vulnerable groups, including disabled individuals and those plagued with chronic conditions. The dependency on disposable medical supplies for these groups could potentially escalate costs under the new waste charging scheme.

Federal Ministry of Environment Joins the Fight

Parallel to the Hong Kong Secretariat’s move, the Federal Ministry of Environment has also pledged to eradicate the usage of single-use plastics within its headquarters and agencies. The aim is to instill a culture of waste reduction and exemplify leadership through action. The ministry is committed to actualizing President Bola Tinubu’s vision via its 18 assigned deliverables and 48 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Green Elections

In a similar vein, the Election Commission has prohibited the use of plastic and polythene for campaigning materials during the national polls. This initiative, aimed at ensuring an environment-friendly ‘green’ election environment, advises candidates to minimize waste generation during their campaigns.

Strides towards environmental conservation are being made globally, as evidenced by these recent measures. However, the journey towards a sustainable future is far from over.