Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has ended the year 2023 on a high note, reporting a significant surge in its December sales. The company’s total sales shot up by 27% to 3,17,123 units, a substantial leap from the 2,50,171 units sold in the same period the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by strong domestic sales, which showed a 22.71% growth, amounting to 2,86,101 units in December 2023, compared to 2,33,151 units in December 2022.

Exports and Total Sales

HMSI also witnessed a substantial increase in its export figures, with 31,022 units shipped in December 2023. This figure dwarfs the 17,020 units exported in the corresponding month of the previous year. Across the entire calendar year of 2023, HMSI sold a total of 43,84,559 units, further solidifying its position in the global market.

New Leadership and Product Line Expansion

On the organizational front, HMSI has ushered in a new era of leadership with the appointment of Tsutsumu Otani as its new President, CEO & Managing Director. This strategic move is expected to infuse fresh ideas and perspectives into the company’s operations. On the product front, HMSI expanded its portfolio with the launch of several new models including the Activa H-Smart, the affordable commuter motorcycle Shine 100, the all-new SP160, and the sporty Dio 125.

Performance of Honda Cars India

Meanwhile, Honda Cars India, another subsidiary of the Japanese automaker, also reported a 12% year-on-year growth in domestic sales, delivering a total of 7,902 units in December 2023. The company achieved its highest-ever monthly export volume, shipping 3,749 units, which marks a 170% year-on-year growth. The newly launched Elevate SUV reached a milestone of 20,000 unit sales within 100 days of its launch, accounting for over 50% of the company’s total sales.

As 2024 begins, the robust performance of both HMSI and Honda Cars India in the previous year sets a positive and optimistic tone for the coming months. The increasing demand for their products, both domestically and internationally, coupled with their innovative product line and competent leadership, may well steer these companies to further growth and success in 2024.